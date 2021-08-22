Live events coming up in Stuart

(STUART, IA) Stuart has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Stuart:

Kuala Lumpur 2021 | British Boarding Schools Show Stuart, IA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Nov 11, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Nov 11, 02:00 AM

Address: 11 Jalan Sultan Ismail, Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur 50250

Thursday 25th November 2021, 12:00 - 18:00 The British Boarding Schools Show returns to Kuala Lumpur in November 2021! This is the best way for parents located outside the UK to explore the life-changing educational opportunities available at British schools in a single day and a single place. Parents have a fantastic chance to meet a selection of the most prestigious British boarding schools without travelling thousands of miles. Make key introductions and speak one-on-one with the admissions d

Lance Nicolai, Mentalist Greenfield, IA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 07:00 PM

Address: 154 Public Square, Greenfield, IA 50849

This show is very interactive and friendly for all age groups. There will be plenty of opportunities to participate on stage.

Food Pantry — Faith Bible Church Panora, IA Panora, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 2096 IA-4, Panora, IA

By appointment only, please call the office if you need help with Food and we will be happy to set up an apt. time for you.

2nd Annual Cruisin’ for a Cure Casey, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 618 Mc Pherson St, Casey, IA

Cruisin’ for a Cure is a fundraiser to raise money for Huntington’s disease. Ride your motorcycle, drive your car, or hop on our party bus for a fun run/optimal poker run to help find a cure to...

Panora Farmers Market Panora, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Season:Summer Market Hours: May 21 - September 17, 2021Fridays, 4:30PM - 6:30PM Location:115 West Main Street, Town Square