Live events on the horizon in Cordova
(CORDOVA, AK) Cordova has a full slate of live events coming up.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.
These events are coming up in the Cordova area:
Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 09:00 AM
Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 11:00 PM
Address: 110 Nicholoff Way, Cordova, AK
Join others for book discussions, knitting and other handicrafts via Zoom at 7 p.m. on the last Wednesday of each month. For more information, contact Anna Hernandez at anna@cordovalibrary.org.
Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 02:00 PM
Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 03:00 PM
Address: 110 Nicholoff Way, Cordova, AK
The Net Loft hosts a virtual handcraft gathering at noon on Wednesdays. Follow the link us04web.zoom.us/j/342228580, Meeting ID: 342 228 580 and sign in on Zoom to join the group from your home...
Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 09:00 AM
Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 11:00 PM
Ilanka Community Wellness & Recovery Support Circle meetings are 7-9 p.m. Tuesdays at the Masonic Lodge. If you or someone you know are interested in breaking free from alcohol or substance use or...
