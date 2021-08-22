Cancel
Bridgeport, NE

Bridgeport calendar: Events coming up

Bridgeport Post
Bridgeport Post
 5 days ago

(BRIDGEPORT, NE) Bridgeport is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Bridgeport:

Regional Employment Practices Seminar - Gering

Gering, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 1050 M St, Gering, NE

8:30 a.m. Significant Labor and Employment Law Developments 9:00 a.m. Understanding Your Personnel System and Employee Handbooks 10:15 a.m. Break 10:30 a.m. Employee Handbooks (continued) 11:00...

Celebrate Recovery – Alliance

Alliance, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 1639 Emerson Ave, Alliance, NE

Celebrate Recovery is a life-changing, Christ-centered 12-Step recovery program based on the 8 Principles from the Beatitudes. This “Road to Recovery” encourages fellowship, healing and serenity...

Sandhills Center for Hope 5k & BBQ at Brewery 719

Alliance, NE | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 817 East 3rd Street, Alliance, NE 69301

Join us for our first ever 5K Fun run/walk event followed by a BBQ & entertainment presented by Sandhills Center for Hope and Brewery 719!

HEA Annual Meeting

Scottsbluff, NE | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 10:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Address: 250023 Airport Road, #Suite 10, Scottsbluff, NE 69361

Join us for our annual meeting at the Western Nebraska Regional Airport in Scottsbluff!

Baptism Sunday

Bridgeport, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: Bridgeport Lake State Recreation Rd, Bridgeport, NE

Join us for a potluck cookout fellowship following the service. Please bring hamburgers, hotdogs, brats, buns, etc. to share. We also ask people to bring a side dish and dessert. Bring your own...

With Bridgeport Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

