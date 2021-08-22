Cancel
Preston, MN

Events on the Preston calendar

Posted by 
Preston News Flash
Preston News Flash
 5 days ago

(PRESTON, MN) Live events are coming to Preston.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Preston area:

Lanesboro Farmers Market

Lanesboro, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Address: 202 Parkway Ave S, Lanesboro, MN

A farmer's market in the heart of bluff country offering customers fresh local produce, canned goods, baked items, honey, maple syrup and goat milk soap.

Fly-In Drive-In Breakfast

Preston, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: Preston, MN

Fly-In or Drive-In to the Fillmore County Airport for some amazing breakfast and check out some airplanes while you're there. This is a great way to introduce the youth to aviation!

Learn How to Play KUBB

Chatfield, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: Division St NW, Chatfield, MN

With our upcoming 2nd Annual KUBB Tournament on Oct 23rd, we wanted to get some practice in and to also invite anyone else who wants to learn the game come join us. You may also like the following...

“My Wild and Precious Life” Artist Reception and Mural Launch

Lanesboro, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 103 Parkway Ave N, Lanesboro, MN

Lanesboro Arts presents “My Wild and Precious Life”, an exhibition showcasing paintings by Kat Corrigan. The show opens on August 27th with an artist reception on Saturday, August 28th from 6:00 –...

Summer High Ropes Challenge at Eagle Bluff

Lanesboro, MN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 28097 Goodview Dr, Lanesboro, MN 55949

Experience the thrill of a high ropes course with friends and family!

