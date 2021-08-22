Fairplay calendar: What's coming up

(FAIRPLAY, CO) Live events are lining up on the Fairplay calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Fairplay area:

Leadville Trail 100 Run presented by La Sportiva Leadville, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

The Leadville Trail 100 Run presented by La Sportiva is on Saturday August 21, 2021 to Sunday August 22, 2021. It includes the following events: LT100 Run and LT100 RUN Lottery.

Tour the Tabor Leadville, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 11:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:15 PM

Address: 308 Harrison Ave, Leadville, CO

See the Opera House as it is today, and imagine how it looked in 1879. Mining magnate Horace Tabor built this elaborate opera house to bring arts, culture, and civilization to a rough, remote...

One Day Retreat at Shivalaya Temple Jefferson, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: 313 Bordenville Court, Jefferson, CO 80456

Retreat from the veil of modern life and return to ease in nature.

Bust Your Burro Dash Fairplay, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 11:30 AM

The Bust Your Burro Dash is on Saturday August 28, 2021. It includes the following events: 5k Run and Family Fun 3k.

BOCC Work Session Fairplay, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Address: 501 Main St, Fairplay, CO

Video To join the meeting, click on the link below or copy and paste into your preferred web browser: https://zoom.us/j/632627219?pwd=Q2gvUVEwd0JuQ0R3TE9qWE9LTk9kQT09 Audio Upon joining the...