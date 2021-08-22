Elkhart calendar: What's coming up

(ELKHART, KS) Live events are coming to Elkhart.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Elkhart area:

Planning for the Future Guymon, OK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 1718 North Oklahoma Street, Guymon, OK 73942

Learn how to plan for your future and start saving today.

GPLAC Coding Group Guymon, OK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 1718 North Oklahoma Street, Guymon, OK 73942

On Monday, August 30th we've got the Javascript group for Adults meeting in the Guymon Library Safe Room.

VMUMC Pool Party Guymon, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 1420 N Crumley St, Guymon, OK

Join us for one last splash as summer comes to an end. Made possible by Neil and Michelle Hyer!

Guymon Fiesta Guymon, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 711 East Hwy. 3 Rt. 5, Box 120, Guymon, OK

Address : Thompson Park Guymon OK Phone : 580-338-3376 (Always call and confirm events.)