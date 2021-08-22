Live events coming up in Navajo

(NAVAJO, NM) Live events are coming to Navajo.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Navajo:

Spay & Neuter Clinic on the Navajo Nation Window Rock, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 167 AZ-264, Window Rock, AZ

To schedule an appointment text Alex @ 480.426.9290. Include: cat or dog, sex, age & weight of animals; your name; preferred clinic date(s). Vaccine Clinic 10am-2pm each day. $10 per vaccine; no...

Twin Void at The Juggernaut - Gallup, NM Gallup, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Address: 310 E Hwy 66, Gallup, NM

Come on out for a free night of music at The Juggernaut! The Juggernaut 308 East Highway 66 Gallup, NM More acts TBA

GALLUP, NM - EL MORRO THEATRE Gallup, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 10:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 207 W Coal Ave, Gallup, NM

FREE EVENT WHAT: Gallup premiere of A Biker’s Ballad presented by Silver Stallion Bicycle and Coffee Works! WHEN: Doors open at 5:30 PM. Screening at 6:00 PM WHERE: El Morro Theatre This is a free...

Jesse Daniel Gallup, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 207 W Coal Ave, Gallup, NM

This is a live-streamed show - no physical tickets available.

3D Printing Basics Gallup, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 115 W Hill Ave, Gallup, NM

Join OFPL on Facebook, @galluplibrary or YouTube on Tuesday, August 24th at 4:00 PM to learn how to create your own 3D projects. Design your own bubble wands, Dungeons & Dragons dice, or small...