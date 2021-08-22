Cancel
Byers Times

Byers calendar: Coming events

Byers Times
 5 days ago

(BYERS, CO) Live events are coming to Byers.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Byers:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IYTpp_0bZW4OAQ00

Open House for 55453 E Apache Place Strasburg CO 80136

Strasburg, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

View homes, land and real estate listed by Corcoran Perry & Co. Reach out to one of our agents to get further details or to schedule a showing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2q8zC0_0bZW4OAQ00

I-70 Corridor Art Show and Mural Auction

Bennett, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 100 I-70, Bennett, CO

Join I-70 Corridor Communities that Care, Teens for Change, Morgan Community College (Bennett Campus, and The Town of Bennett for the 2nd annual I-70 Corridor Art Show and Mural Auction. Enjoy and...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WtX1e_0bZW4OAQ00

October 2021Emich VW/Chevy Track Day Event

Deer Trail, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 93301 U.S. 36, Deer Trail, CO 80105

Come out and join the crew from Emich VW, Emich Chevrolet, and Emich Automotive at our October 17th Track Day event (our 15th Event)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dzmO0_0bZW4OAQ00

Nature Play

Byers, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 585 S Main St, Byers, CO

Children ages 2-5 and their caregivers are invited to join us for an hour of exploration, discovery and fun in an outdoor setting. Working with materials such as fruit, seeds and rocks, children...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZuwGt_0bZW4OAQ00

Online Firearms Auction - 8/19/21 thru 8/26/21. Byers, Colorado CO

Byers, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 670 S Tenney St, Byers, CO

Online Only Firearms AuctionGuns are from Various EstatesBidding Opens Thursday Aug 19 & Starts to Close @ 6 pm on Thursday Aug 26GUN PREVIEW: Guns can be previewed "Live - In Person" on Sunday...

