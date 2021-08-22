Cancel
Wetumka, OK

Wetumka events coming soon

Wetumka News Watch
 5 days ago

(WETUMKA, OK) Live events are lining up on the Wetumka calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Wetumka:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SlfPL_0bZW4NHh00

Okmulgee County Fair

Okmulgee, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 1901 N Oklahoma Ave, Okmulgee, OK

Come to the Okmulgee County Fair in Okmulgee for a myriad of exhibits, livestock shows, livestock judging, a horse show and cattle displays. This annual county free fair also features a variety of...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mGREw_0bZW4NHh00

Absentee Registration & Ballot Requesting Deadline!

Okmulgee, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Absentee Registration & Ballot Requesting Deadline! at The Muscogee Nation, 1008 E Eufaula, Okmulgee, OK 74447, Okmulgee, United States on Wed Aug 25 2021 at 08:00 am to 05:00 pm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uRLbT_0bZW4NHh00

Deep Fork Camp Out / Service Project

Okmulgee, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 21844 S 250 Rd, Okmulgee, OK

Troop 222 - Aug Camp Out at Okmulgee Lake with a Service Project at Deep Fork National Wildlife Refuge on Saturday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oTJ4T_0bZW4NHh00

Device Workshop

Seminole, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 424 N Main St, Seminole, OK

Are you needing help navigating your new or old phone? We are having a device workshop, bring you phone with you and we will help you out. Call us at (405)382-7575, So we can take down your name...

Wetumka News Watch

Wetumka News Watch

Wetumka, OK
ABOUT

With Wetumka News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

