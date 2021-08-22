Wetumka events coming soon

(WETUMKA, OK) Live events are lining up on the Wetumka calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Wetumka:

Okmulgee County Fair Okmulgee, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 1901 N Oklahoma Ave, Okmulgee, OK

Come to the Okmulgee County Fair in Okmulgee for a myriad of exhibits, livestock shows, livestock judging, a horse show and cattle displays. This annual county free fair also features a variety of...

Absentee Registration & Ballot Requesting Deadline! Okmulgee, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Absentee Registration & Ballot Requesting Deadline! at The Muscogee Nation, 1008 E Eufaula, Okmulgee, OK 74447, Okmulgee, United States on Wed Aug 25 2021 at 08:00 am to 05:00 pm

Deep Fork Camp Out / Service Project Okmulgee, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 21844 S 250 Rd, Okmulgee, OK

Troop 222 - Aug Camp Out at Okmulgee Lake with a Service Project at Deep Fork National Wildlife Refuge on Saturday.

Device Workshop Seminole, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 424 N Main St, Seminole, OK

Are you needing help navigating your new or old phone? We are having a device workshop, bring you phone with you and we will help you out. Call us at (405)382-7575, So we can take down your name...