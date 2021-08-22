Coming soon: Challis events

(CHALLIS, ID) Live events are coming to Challis.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Challis:

Idaho Sukkot Campmeeting 2021 Stanley, ID | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: Alturas Creek Road, Stanley, ID 83278

Idaho Sukkot Campmeeting 2021 hosted by Teshuvah Ministries. Join us for a fun, packed-with-goodness and well organized Sukkot in Idaho!

Rita Richardson Live at Bux's Challis, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 321 Main St, Challis, ID

Come on out to Bux's to cool off with some cold drinks and live Music. Rita Richardson will be performing live starting at 7 p.m. She will keep you entertained with a wide variety of cover songs...

Grateful for the Sawtooths Stanley, ID | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 11:30 PM

Address: 620 Ace Of Diamonds Boulevard, Stanley, ID 83278

Grateful for the Sawtooths Flashback with the regions best Grateful Dead tribute band live two nights at the Kasino Club in Stanley Idaho.