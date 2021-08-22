Live events on the horizon in Stephenson

(STEPHENSON, MI) Live events are lining up on the Stephenson calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Stephenson area:

Wedding Open House Marinette, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 654 State St, Marinette, WI

Join us for a late summer bridal event, and see what we can offer for your wedding! Enjoy some refreshments while you browse our examples … More

Forgotten Fire Concert Marinette, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: N2393 Schacht Rd, Marinette, WI

Sit outside under the tent, rain or shine. Enjoy listening […]

Getting There Safely, Bike Rodeo and Car Seat Check Event Marinette, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 1601 University Dr, Marinette, WI

The Bike Rodeo Event is back, with car seat checks. *FREE Youth Bike Helmets and Fittings -No Appointment Needed! *Bike Safety Skills Course -(Non-Competitive) *FREE Car Seat Checks -Let's make...

Wiener Wednesday- Northland Lutheran Retirement Community Marinette, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 831 Pine Beach Rd, Marinette, WI

Wiener Wednesdays are back and better than ever. The staff of Cat Country will be there giving out 100 free delicious A&W hot dogs to listeners. Not to mention all the prizes and give-aways.

Girls Night Out The Show at The Four Seasons Island Resort (Pembine, WI) Pembine, WI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 08:30 PM

Address: N16800 Shoreline Drive, Pembine, WI 54156

Girls Night Out, the #1 Ladies Night Event Is Coming to Pembine ! Limited Tickets On Sale NOW! Open to Ages 21+ Doors open at 7pm