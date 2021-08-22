Live events on the horizon in Meridian
(MERIDIAN, TX) Meridian has a full slate of live events coming up.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Meridian:
Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 10:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM
Address: 202 BO GIBBS BLVD, W Hwy 67, Glen Rose, TX
Glen Rose Summer Classic Race is on Facebook. To connect with Glen Rose Summer Classic Race, join Facebook today.
Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM
Address: 121 N Avenue D, Clifton, TX
South 31st @ Olaf’s Courtyard is on Facebook. To connect with South 31st @ Olaf’s Courtyard, join Facebook today.
Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM
Address: 1 Eagle Way, Valley Mills, TX
MileSplits official entries list for the 2021 Valley Mills Cross Country Meet, hosted by Valley Mills in Valley Mills TX.
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 PM
Address: 319 N. 3rd Street, Cranfills Gap, TX 76637
Enter a team in Bacon Bash Texas 2021! The bacon stakes are higher than ever - our total payout is $10,000!
Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM
Address: 306 W 5th St, Clifton, TX
STILLWATER (R) $5.00 Admission A dramatic thriller directed by Academy Award® winner Tom McCarthy and starring Matt Damon, Stillwater follows an American oil-rig roughneck from Oklahoma who...
