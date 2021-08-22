Cancel
Meridian, TX

Live events on the horizon in Meridian

Meridian Bulletin
Meridian Bulletin
 5 days ago

(MERIDIAN, TX) Meridian has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Meridian:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uw9Lu_0bZW4HzL00

Glen Rose Summer Classic Race

Glen Rose, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 202 BO GIBBS BLVD, W Hwy 67, Glen Rose, TX

Glen Rose Summer Classic Race is on Facebook. To connect with Glen Rose Summer Classic Race, join Facebook today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0H0HJo_0bZW4HzL00

South 31st @ Olaf’s Courtyard

Clifton, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 121 N Avenue D, Clifton, TX

South 31st @ Olaf’s Courtyard is on Facebook. To connect with South 31st @ Olaf’s Courtyard, join Facebook today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30i8RR_0bZW4HzL00

Valley Mills Cross Country Meet

Valley Mills, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 1 Eagle Way, Valley Mills, TX

MileSplits official entries list for the 2021 Valley Mills Cross Country Meet, hosted by Valley Mills in Valley Mills TX.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zO34x_0bZW4HzL00

2021 Bacon Bash Texas Team Entry

Cranfills Gap, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Address: 319 N. 3rd Street, Cranfills Gap, TX 76637

Enter a team in Bacon Bash Texas 2021!  The bacon stakes are higher than ever - our total payout is $10,000!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EM2WN_0bZW4HzL00

STILLWATER (R)

Clifton, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 306 W 5th St, Clifton, TX

STILLWATER (R) $5.00 Admission A dramatic thriller directed by Academy Award® winner Tom McCarthy and starring Matt Damon, Stillwater follows an American oil-rig roughneck from Oklahoma who...

Meridian Bulletin

Meridian Bulletin

Meridian, TX
With Meridian Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

