American University welcomes students back to campus

In a sign of some normalcy, freshman and sophomore students at American University to campus Sunday, some for the very first time.

Though the university has had minimal staff and students on campus since the start of the pandemic, American hired professional movers his year to assist with the move-in process.

“There's anywhere from about 700 students across our sophomore halls, but over the course of the full week we have about 4,200 students who are coming in over the next nine days, Misty Denham-Barrett, the associate director for residence life, said.

Fanta Aw, the vice president of campus life, said American University created new policies to reduce the risk of the spread of the coronavirus.

“We as a university require vaccines of our students, our faculty, and our staff," Aw said. "And I'm really pleased to say that our compliance rate is in the high 90s. We're very pleased about that."

Robert Roseman is a rising junior and a residential assistant, who is gearing up for things to resemble his earlier college years.

“I feel very comfortable," Roseman said. I know that over the past 18 months, the university has been planning for [this], making sure the students are safe and making sure that we're able to stay in classes. That seems like the higher priority and making sure that it's a community of care."

Roseman said he wasn't too worried about risks, as he believes the university has thought through its plans.

He suggested students coming to campus take advantage of all that the school, and D.C. region, has to offer.

“Find places that bring you joy, and kind of focus on those," Roseman said. "Find the balance between class and fun and different hobbies and go into the city, and just find what makes you happy."

The university also said students will have access to regular Covid-19 testing on campus for those who are unable to get vaccinated for religious or medical reasons.

