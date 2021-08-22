Cancel
Garberville, CA

Events on the Garberville calendar

Garberville News Alert
 5 days ago

(GARBERVILLE, CA) Garberville is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Garberville:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45BDGh_0bZW4Bgz00

Summer Music Series at Benbow Inn — Discover Southern Humboldt

Garberville, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 445 Lake Benbow Dr, Garberville, CA

Enjoy live music on the Benbow Inn patio Tuesday through Friday evenings, 6-9pm, June through September.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OK2G8_0bZW4Bgz00

Dreams On Fire — California's Most Remote Brewery • Gyppo Ale Mill

Whitethorn, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 1661 Upper Pacific Dr, Whitethorn, CA

Gyppo Ale Mill, 1661 Upper Pacific Dr, Shelter Cove, CA, 95589, United States 707 986-7700 family@gyppo.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WoI6k_0bZW4Bgz00

Kate Wolf Music Festival 2022 - 25th Anniversary

Laytonville, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 11:59 PM

Address: 50350 Hwy. 101 North, Laytonville, CA 95454

Four stages of Music on 150 acres-Workshops-Kids' area-Camping-Food court-Music jamming area-Flowing creek, 'Hobo Jungle' Campfire Sing-more

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aS78e_0bZW4Bgz00

The Hog Farm Hideaway 2022

Laytonville, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 11:00 PM

Address: US-101, Laytonville, CA 95454

Join us for an intimate 3-day music festival featuring The String Cheese Incident and more at the beautiful Black Oak Ranch.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PdMeC_0bZW4Bgz00

Nursery Volunteer Day

Petrolia, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Address: 243 Chambers Rd, Petrolia, CA

Join us for another fantastic volunteer day at the MRC Native Plant Nursery, next to the Petrolia School. Volunteers should bring sturdy closed-toe shoes, a hat, gloves, and water. To be added to...

With Garberville News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

