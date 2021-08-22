Events on the Garberville calendar
(GARBERVILLE, CA) Garberville is ready for live events.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Garberville:
Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 11:00 PM
Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 02:00 PM
Address: 445 Lake Benbow Dr, Garberville, CA
Enjoy live music on the Benbow Inn patio Tuesday through Friday evenings, 6-9pm, June through September.
Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 11:00 PM
Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 01:00 PM
Address: 1661 Upper Pacific Dr, Whitethorn, CA
Gyppo Ale Mill, 1661 Upper Pacific Dr, Shelter Cove, CA, 95589, United States 707 986-7700 family@gyppo.com
Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 08:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 11:59 PM
Address: 50350 Hwy. 101 North, Laytonville, CA 95454
Four stages of Music on 150 acres-Workshops-Kids' area-Camping-Food court-Music jamming area-Flowing creek, 'Hobo Jungle' Campfire Sing-more
Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 08:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 11:00 PM
Address: US-101, Laytonville, CA 95454
Join us for an intimate 3-day music festival featuring The String Cheese Incident and more at the beautiful Black Oak Ranch.
Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 AM
Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 AM
Address: 243 Chambers Rd, Petrolia, CA
Join us for another fantastic volunteer day at the MRC Native Plant Nursery, next to the Petrolia School. Volunteers should bring sturdy closed-toe shoes, a hat, gloves, and water. To be added to...
Comments / 0