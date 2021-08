As Juventus is inching closer to offloading Cristiano Ronaldo, the Serie A powerhouse could now be in for a hectic close to the ongoing summer transfer window. One recent report noted that Juventus is on the verge of sending Cristiano Ronaldo to Premier League side Manchester City in a late blockbuster transfer move. And as Juventus will be losing a 30+ goals per season talent, the Bianconeri is now scouring the transfer market for a player that can help replace his production.