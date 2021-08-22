Live events coming up in Kingsville

(KINGSVILLE, OH) Kingsville has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Kingsville area:

Sing-Along Saturday Ashtabula, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 04:30 PM

The LBCA will be hosting local singer and songwriter Susan Hagan on three different Saturdays throughout August and September. Sing-along Saturdays on Bridge Street will be on August 7th, August...

Jay Baumgardner at Buccia Vineyard Conneaut, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 518 Gore Rd, Conneaut, OH

I'll be performing my brand of Americana out at Buccia Vineyard again on a Thursday in August. I'm really looking forward to getting back to this awesome venue for a late Summer performance. I...

Make a Clay Fairy House Conneaut, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 01:30 PM

Address: 1025 Buffalo St, Conneaut, OH

Learn basic hand-building techniques with clay and make your own fairy house! Instructor Eliza Wolfe has participated in many Art Shows, Art Festivals, and public Art works. She is known for her...

Great Lakes Geek Fest 2021 Ashtabula, OH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 1200 East 21st Street, Ashtabula, OH 44004

Pop culture convention featuring games, toys, comics, panels, and cosplay.

Church Picnic and Service Ashtabula, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: Lakeshore Dr, Ashtabula, OH

Come join us for a picnic at Lakeshore Park! We meet at the big pavilion at the shoreline, in the left hand side.. There will be a sign designating our location. We will have a church service at...