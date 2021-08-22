Cancel
Kingsville, OH

Live events coming up in Kingsville

Kingsville Post
Kingsville Post
(KINGSVILLE, OH) Kingsville has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Kingsville area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4V3Fay_0bZW488300

Sing-Along Saturday

Ashtabula, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 04:30 PM

The LBCA will be hosting local singer and songwriter Susan Hagan on three different Saturdays throughout August and September. Sing-along Saturdays on Bridge Street will be on August 7th, August...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16mqbq_0bZW488300

Jay Baumgardner at Buccia Vineyard

Conneaut, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 518 Gore Rd, Conneaut, OH

I'll be performing my brand of Americana out at Buccia Vineyard again on a Thursday in August. I'm really looking forward to getting back to this awesome venue for a late Summer performance. I...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vIEhC_0bZW488300

Make a Clay Fairy House

Conneaut, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 01:30 PM

Address: 1025 Buffalo St, Conneaut, OH

Learn basic hand-building techniques with clay and make your own fairy house! Instructor Eliza Wolfe has participated in many Art Shows, Art Festivals, and public Art works. She is known for her...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wJe4G_0bZW488300

Great Lakes Geek Fest 2021

Ashtabula, OH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 1200 East 21st Street, Ashtabula, OH 44004

Pop culture convention featuring games, toys, comics, panels, and cosplay.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sOq28_0bZW488300

Church Picnic and Service

Ashtabula, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: Lakeshore Dr, Ashtabula, OH

Come join us for a picnic at Lakeshore Park! We meet at the big pavilion at the shoreline, in the left hand side.. There will be a sign designating our location. We will have a church service at...

