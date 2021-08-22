What Should I Do If I’ve Been Involved in a Hit-and-Run Accident?

By Russ Hymas and Ken Christensen — A car veers into the bike lane in front of you, forcing you to lay down your bicycle. And in a very literal sense, the driver adds insult to injury by speeding away. In any case, this would lead to extreme frustration for any cyclist. But what if you are seriously hurt and forced to seek medical aid, and then end up with overwhelming bills and long-term injuries? What if the culprit is never found? Who pays for your medical bills, lost wages, damaged bike, and other out-of-pocket expenses? The surprising answers often lie within your own car insurance policy.