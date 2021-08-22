Cancel
Harvey, ND

Harvey calendar: What's coming up

Harvey Voice
 5 days ago

(HARVEY, ND) Harvey has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Harvey:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4S0CHE_0bZW41wy00

2021 North Dakota Marriage Retreat

Esmond, ND | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 41st ST NE, Esmond, ND 58332

Join other married couples from around the region for our annual Marriage Retreat. It's a great time of relaxation, fellowship, and renewal!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LMDK0_0bZW41wy00

CHS Cross Country Meet

Carrington, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 12:30 PM

Address: 393 North Dakota 281NE, Carrington, ND

Rebel Cross Country at Carrington is on Facebook. To connect with Rebel Cross Country at Carrington, join Facebook today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zJYmJ_0bZW41wy00

K3 Männertag 2021

Esmond, ND | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: Sedanstraße 14, 58332 Schwelm

Triff Männer! - Triff Gott! - Sei herausgefordert!!!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31SMSR_0bZW41wy00

Barn Quilt Painting Workshop

Carrington, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 6560 6th St SE, Carrington, ND

Our popular barn quilt workshop is back again! Barn quilts are boards painted with quilt patterns and mounted onto buildings around the country. Join the growing barn quilt movement and paint one...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mcyuX_0bZW41wy00

Annual Living History Field Day

Fort Totten, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 417 Calvary Cir, Fort Totten, ND

Student registration required. Sponsored with the friends of Fort Totten State Historic Site.

With Harvey Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

