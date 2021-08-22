Liverpool 2-0 Burnley: Players React

The Anfield roar is finally back! A full crowd inside Anfield was treated to a 2-0 victory against a battling Burnley side.

Diogo Jota diverted a beautiful Kostas Tsimikas delivery past Nick Pope to take the lead and a wonderful team goal finished by Sadio Mane confirmed the win for the Reds.

Before the game, Anfield paid tribute to supporter Andrew Devine, the 97th victim of the Hillsborough tragedy, after passing away in July due to injuries suffered from the disaster.

Jordan Henderson paid his tributes on Instagram to the late Andrew Devine after sharing a video of himself laying a wreath next to the Kop. Harvey Elliot also dedicated the victory to Andrew after a brilliant performance in his first Premier League start for Liverpool.

The players have missed the fans at Anfield, shown by a poor home form last season. However, the 12th man was there to roar the Reds onto victory today. Trent, Keita, and Thiago showed their appreciation to the full house on social media.

Virgil Van Dijk was happy with the victory after a monstrous performance where he continues his record of never losing a Premier League game at Anfield for Liverpool.

Kostas Tsimikas was ecstatic with the victory and the fans' return to Anfield after setting up Diogo Jota with a delightful cross to give the Reds the lead. Tsimikas has proven he has the ability to deputise for Andrew Robertson when called upon.

James Milner was forced to sit out the game due to a knock but that did not stop him from watching the match at Anfield on a "special day" and having his say on social media.