Stella McCartney’s Earliest, Raunchiest Designs Are Coming Back

The late ‘90s, rolling into the early ‘00s, is the fashion era I love most. It’s like minimalism got tipsy and started experimenting with mega-watt maximalism. It’s a chic whisper of a rhinestone, rather than the glitter that blinded the early aughts. Those years are best embodied by Stella McCartney at Chloé, who helmed the label from 1997 until 2001. And for quite some time, I’ve been steadily collecting her designs from her tenure at the French house. My closet is filled with those epic fruit T-shirts: bananas shaped as creepy-freaky hands cupping boobs; a big pineapple in the center of the chest. I have a spicy, off-the-shoulder “69” top that creeps a little above my belly button whenever I’m out. I have a slew of the zodiac T-shirts: Taurus because that’s what I am...but also Sagittarius and Aquarius, which I’m not. I just really like the look of them. Whenever I wear any of these shirts, I feel like a walking wink. I’m just a girl who wants to have fun and look good while doing it.