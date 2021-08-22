Marvell calendar: What's coming up

(MARVELL, AR) Marvell has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Marvell:

Aces & 8's/ Wild Life Bar & Grill Stuttgart, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Address: 711 E Superior St, Stuttgart, AR

Wildlife Sports Bar and Grill will be hosting Aces & 8's, a power trio from East Texas, on Saturday, August 29. Come on out to the place to be in Stuttgart to quench your thirst and see what Aces...

Grand Opening Ceremony of "Building for Tomorrow" Exhibition Helena, AR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 141 Cherry Street, Helena-West Helena, AR 72342

The Delta Cultural Center will host the Grand Opening of our new state of the art exhibition titled, "Building For Tomorrow."

Building For Tomorrow: E.C. Morris, Centennial Church, and the Black Baptists During Jim Crow Helena, Helena-West Helena, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 01:30 PM

Address: 141 Cherry St, Helena, AR

Grand Opening Reception for the new state of the art exhibition encompassing the trials and fortitude of African American Baptists under the leadership of Rev. Elias Camp Morris of Helena. At this...

Harry Graves 3 Man Clarksdale, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Coahoma Country Club is hosting the annual Harry Graves 3 man scramble on August 28-29. The tournament is $100 per person and will have a cash payout and Calcutta. Please contact 6629024722 to...

Lil Webbie Performing Live Homecoming Weekend Presented by GN Entertainment Clarksdale, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 12:00 AM

Address: 506 East 2nd Street, Clarksdale, MS 38614

Lil Webbie performing live for Super Homecoming Weekend. Clarksdale Civic Auditorium. Clarksdale, MS.