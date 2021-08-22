Cancel
Gordon, NE

Live events Gordon — what’s coming up

Posted by 
Gordon News Beat
 5 days ago

(GORDON, NE) Live events are coming to Gordon.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Gordon:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Nefrb_0bZW3ok900

All Original, All Nebraska

Hay Springs, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 119-169 S Post St, Hay Springs, NE

Humanities Nebraska programming is made possible by these sponsors and generous individuals, foundations, and businesses across Nebraska.

Learn More

Hay Springs Friendly Festival Car Show & Shine

Hay Springs, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 119-169 S Post St, Hay Springs, NE

All events in Hay Springs, Find information and tickets of upcoming events in Hay Springs like parties, concerts, meets,shows, sports, club, reunion, Performance

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CF873_0bZW3ok900

Memorial service

Hay Springs, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Find the obituary of Marc Gering (1956 - 2021) from Chadron, NE. Leave your condolences to the family on this memorial page or send flowers to show you care.

Learn More

Gordon News Beat

Gordon, NE
With Gordon News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Musicyoursun.com

Sun Events announces concert season

After the past 18 months of limited live entertainment, Sun Events is excited to announce a full season of upcoming top-tier tribute concerts and nationally recognized entertainment coming to Venice and Punta Gorda. As the entertainment industry slowly returns to its previous state before COVID-19, Sun Events is thrilled to...
Musiccanadianbeats.ca

The Garrison announces ALIVE concert series

The Garrison is pleased to announce ALIVE, a live music series featuring Canadian acts, celebrating the return to live events. Beginning September 29, the series will host 16 shows extending into March 2022, featuring performances by Cadence Weapon, Witch Prophet, Corridor, Dorothea Paas, Odonis Odonis and more. All acts will be joined by local support and will have a ticketed price of $5 with all proceeds going to the Unison Benevolent Fund and the AMY Project (Artists Mentoring Youth) .
MusicantiMUSIC

Nine Inch Nails Cancel 2021 Live Dates and Festival Appearances

Nine Inch Nails have announced that they have canceled all live performances for the remainder of the year, including appearances at music festivals. The band was set to play two concerts next month and also perform at the Welcome To Rockville, Riot Fest, and Louder Than Life festivals, but have canceled those plans due to concerns over the Covid-19 virus.
MusicTulsa World

Dwight Yoakam coming to River Spirit; Cain's Ballroom announces new shows

Country music artist Dwight Yoakam will perform Thursday, Oct. 14 at the Cove, River Spirit Casino’s concert venue. Yoakam’s body of work includes 12 gold albums and nine platinum or multi-platinum albums. Nearly 40 of his singles have charted on Billboard with 14 peaking in the top 10. Tickets are...
Posted by
XL Country 100.7

My Very First Headwaters Country Jam Festival! I’m SO Excited!

Today starts my first day as a Headwaters Country Jam Festival goer! Now, anyone that knows me knows how much I absolutely LOVE live music and live country music with amazing artists, well this is like a little dream come true! The only issue I am having is wondering what type of footwear I should plan to wear! It's been raining so I am thinking some sort of boot? I am trying to grow my knowledge of good cowboy boots, but I will need to speak to the experts about that!
Posted by
B98.5

Garth Brooks Cancels Boston Area Concert Due To Virus

Garth Brooks had been scheduled to perform a show at Foxborough's Gillette Stadium on October 9th. Now, it looks like that show will not be happening. According to Taste of Country, Brooks has cancelled his four remaining 2021 stadium dates due to an increase in virus cases across the United States.
Posted by
US 103.3

Fall Concert Tours Are Dropping Like Flies

First it was Garth Brooks a couple weeks back, and last week it was Florida Georgia Line cancelling their fall tour. In both cases, the rise in COVID-19 numbers prompted the cancellation of their fall concerts. Those are the two most notable country tours to get the axe, but other genres of music are cancelling as well.

