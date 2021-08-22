Cancel
Waurika, OK

What’s up Waurika: Local events calendar

Waurika News Beat
(WAURIKA, OK) Waurika is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Waurika area:

4th Annual United Way BBQ Showdown

Duncan, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: Duncan, OK

Backyard BBQ type competition with anywhere between 10-12 teams competing for bragging rights and a trophy! The price of admission covers samples from each competitor including meats, side dishes...

Celebration of life

Duncan, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 01:30 PM

Address: 4748 US-81, Duncan, OK

Here is Shawnna Davis’s obituary. Please accept Echovita’s sincere condolences. With heavy hearts, we announce the death of Shawnna Davis (Marlow, Oklahoma), born in Slaton, Texas, who passed away...

Human Trafficking 101 - FREE Community Training

Duncan, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 901 Ash Ave, Duncan, OK

Join us for our next FREE community training on August 25th!! Now more than ever we need to be aware and up to date on the tactics involved in human trafficking, be able to make informed decisions...

Flea Market

Duncan, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Address: 2002 S 13th St, Duncan, OK

Find antique and products that you love at flea markets in Duncan, Oklahoma. Rather than shopping from a chainstore go shop from a flea or a street fair in Duncan, Oklahoma. Flea markets have...

Waurika News Beat

With Waurika News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

