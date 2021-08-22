Diet and Hypertension
What kind of diet will help me keep my blood pressure under control?. If you have hypertension, your doctor will most likely recommend that you cut back on salt, particularly if you're 40 or older. To find out whether your blood pressure will respond to a low-salt diet, try to get no more than 1,500 milligrams of sodium a day (just about the amount in one teaspoon of table salt) -- and much less than what most people get. That includes the amount that is naturally in food as well as salt that has been added.consumer.healthday.com
