Fountain City, WI

Fountain City calendar: Events coming up

Posted by 
Fountain City Updates
Fountain City Updates
 5 days ago

(FOUNTAIN CITY, WI) Live events are coming to Fountain City.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Fountain City:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KpoTi_0bZW3iRn00

Red Cross Blood Drive at Winona Masonic Lodge #18

Winona, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 255 Main St, Winona, MN

It is still such a critical time to donate, and a blood drive is considered an essential event. Please consider helping the community by donating blood on Tuesday, March 2, 2021 12-6pm All...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bLsOc_0bZW3iRn00

Bach & Brews @ Island City Brewing

Winona, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:30 PM

Address: 65 E Front St, Winona, MN

J.S. Bach wrote most of his 1100+ compositions to be performed within church services, but he and some of his contemporaries also wrote comical secular music for concerts at cafes and house...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2c71eX_0bZW3iRn00

Friday Kinections – Movement & Healing (Fourth Fridays)

Fountain City, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: S3439 Cole Bluff Ln, Fountain City, WI

Kinstone + Connections = Kinections! Are you looking for more opportunities for to deepen your connections to self and others? Join us at these open gathering times when we can be at Kinstone...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3olnRJ_0bZW3iRn00

Mississippi Sippin' — Minnesota Marine Art Museum

Winona, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: 800 Riverview Dr, Winona, MN

Join us for happy hour on the Mississippi River! Every Tuesday in August and September is Mississippi Sippin’ at the Minnesota Marine Art Museum! Join your friends for happy hour from 4:30 ...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gX0Yn_0bZW3iRn00

LGBTQ+ Youth and Allies Support and Education Group

Winona, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 686 W 5th St, Winona, MN

This group will meet once a week (for 4 sessions) for 60 minutes, via Zoom. Each session will be split up into two portions: 1-psychoeducational and 2- support. The psychoeducation component will...

Comments / 0

 

Fountain City Updates

Fountain City Updates

Fountain City, WI
ABOUT

With Fountain City Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

