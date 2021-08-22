Mona calendar: What's coming up

(MONA, UT) Mona is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Mona area:

COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic Salem, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 555 W State Rd 164, Salem, UT

COVID-19 vaccine appointments are now available at our Salem, American Fork, and St. George campuses. All adults 18+ are now eligible to receive the vaccine. Appointments can only be scheduled...

Elementary Back to School Night Spanish Fork, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 898 W 1100 S, Spanish Fork, UT

K-6th grade students and parents can come and tour the school and meet their teachers.

Tuesday with Laura! Spanish Fork, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 2000 N 300 W, Spanish Fork, UT

Come grab a Beer from the one and only Laura Duke!!!

Book Club Payson, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 66 S Main St, Payson, UT

Come join us for a discussion of the book "Slave Stealers" by Timothy Ballard.

Mt. Nebo Marathon Payson, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Address: Nebo Loop Rd, Payson, UT

Join us for the Mt. Nebo Marathon and Half. Run along the scenic Mt. Nebo Loop and gaze upon the panoramic views of Mount Nebo, the Utah Valley and Utah Lake far below. Running down this canyon in th