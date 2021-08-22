Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mona, UT

Mona calendar: What's coming up

Posted by 
Mona News Beat
Mona News Beat
 5 days ago

(MONA, UT) Mona is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Mona area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0e6yNK_0bZW3hZ400

COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic

Salem, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 555 W State Rd 164, Salem, UT

COVID-19 vaccine appointments are now available at our Salem, American Fork, and St. George campuses. All adults 18+ are now eligible to receive the vaccine. Appointments can only be scheduled...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=325yRD_0bZW3hZ400

Elementary Back to School Night

Spanish Fork, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 898 W 1100 S, Spanish Fork, UT

K-6th grade students and parents can come and tour the school and meet their teachers.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4C0Gil_0bZW3hZ400

Tuesday with Laura!

Spanish Fork, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 2000 N 300 W, Spanish Fork, UT

Come grab a Beer from the one and only Laura Duke!!!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fQyy4_0bZW3hZ400

Book Club

Payson, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 66 S Main St, Payson, UT

Come join us for a discussion of the book "Slave Stealers" by Timothy Ballard.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pAB6K_0bZW3hZ400

Mt. Nebo Marathon

Payson, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Address: Nebo Loop Rd, Payson, UT

Join us for the Mt. Nebo Marathon and Half. Run along the scenic Mt. Nebo Loop and gaze upon the panoramic views of Mount Nebo, the Utah Valley and Utah Lake far below. Running down this canyon in th

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Mona News Beat

Mona News Beat

Mona, UT
7
Followers
201
Post
785
Views
ABOUT

With Mona News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mona, UT
Local
Utah Government
City
American Fork, UT
Mona, UT
Government
City
Payson, UT
City
St. George, UT
City
Salem, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spanish Fork#Ut K 6th#Ut Come#Ut Join#Mt Nebo Loop
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
EducationPosted by
The Hill

Judge blocks DeSantis from banning school mask mandates

School districts in Florida will be allowed to impose mask requirements after a district judge on Friday blocked an executive order from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) banning the mandates. Leon County Circuit Judge John Cooper ruled in favor of a group of parents who sued DeSantis over his executive...
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

US conducts military strike against ISIS-K planner

The United States military conducted a military strike against an ISIS-K planner in what appeared to be a retaliatory attack for a suicide bombing at Kabul’s airport that killed 13 U.S. service members and injured at least 100 Afghans. Capt. Bill Urban, a spokesman for U.S. Central Command, said in...
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

U.S. Gulf Coast braces for Hurricane Ida after Cuba takes hit

Aug 28 (Reuters) - Hurricane Ida intensified over warm Gulf of Mexico waters and took aim at the U.S. Gulf Coast on Saturday, prompting tens of thousands in Louisiana and offshore energy workers to flee to safety. Forecasters said it could make a U.S. landfall as an "extremely dangerous" Category...
Public HealthPosted by
NBC News

Delta variant doubles the risk of hospitalization, study confirms

People infected with the delta variant of the coronavirus have double the risk of hospitalization compared with earlier versions of the virus, according to a large study from England published Friday in The Lancet Infectious Diseases. The study confirms prior research that suggested the highly infectious variant could lead to...
Public SafetyCNN

What to know about ISIS-K, the terror group claiming responsibility for the Kabul airport attack

(CNN) — In the space of just a few years, an ISIS affiliate in Afghanistan has seized on the country's instability to become one of the region's most feared terror groups. ISIS-K has claimed responsibility for the deadly bombing attacks outside Kabul airport on Thursday, which targeted a frantic Western evacuation operation and killed 13 US troops and more than 90 Afghans. The group provided no evidence to support the claim but US officials have said it was likely behind the atrocity.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

US intel review inconclusive on COVID-19 origin

An intelligence community report released Friday was inconclusive as to whether COVID-19 originated in a lab or jumped from animals to humans naturally, though U.S. officials stated that it was not developed as a biological weapon. The report by the intelligence community (IC) said both the lab leak theory and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy