Siren calendar: Coming events
(SIREN, WI) Siren has a full slate of live events coming up.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Siren:
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM
Address: 109 United Way, Frederic, WI
Appreciation breakfast for veterans and thier famlies. FREE for veterans and thier families. OPEN TO THE PUBLIC - EVERYONE WELCOME Free will donation
Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 PM
Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 12:00 PM
Season: Summer Market Hours:June - October 2021Mondays, 12PM - 2PMLocation: Village Hall/Library Parking Lot on Brad Street
Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:45 AM
After the Sunday Worship Service at Grace, everyone is invited to the Selbher's home for a poolside baptism service and grill out. Contact Pastor Ken or Pastor George if you want to be baptized.
Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 02:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM
Address: 2824 130th St, Frederic, WI
Our Summer Retreat for the women of Access Church is going to be held at Oak Forest Center in Frederic, WI. We will spend Friday 8/27 and Saturday 8/29 together enjoying food, fun, fellowship, and...
Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:30 PM
Camping Events in Luck, United States, Explore the best of camping places and weekend getaways near Luck, United States.
