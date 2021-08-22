Cancel
Siren, WI

Siren calendar: Coming events

Siren Post
Siren Post
 5 days ago

(SIREN, WI) Siren has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Siren:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sup8T_0bZW3eut00

Veteran's Breakfast

Frederic, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Address: 109 United Way, Frederic, WI

Appreciation breakfast for veterans and thier famlies. FREE for veterans and thier families. OPEN TO THE PUBLIC - EVERYONE WELCOME Free will donation

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0E4Bcd_0bZW3eut00

Grantsburg - Burnett County Farmers Market

Grantsburg, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Season: Summer Market Hours:June - October 2021Mondays, 12PM - 2PMLocation: Village Hall/Library Parking Lot on Brad Street

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JNp8R_0bZW3eut00

Baptism Service & Lunch

Grantsburg, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:45 AM

After the Sunday Worship Service at Grace, everyone is invited to the Selbher's home for a poolside baptism service and grill out. Contact Pastor Ken or Pastor George if you want to be baptized.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3U2bwV_0bZW3eut00

2021 Women's Retreat

Frederic, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 2824 130th St, Frederic, WI

Our Summer Retreat for the women of Access Church is going to be held at Oak Forest Center in Frederic, WI. We will spend Friday 8/27 and Saturday 8/29 together enjoying food, fun, fellowship, and...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1n2I9L_0bZW3eut00

Fish Fry, Corn Feed and Pot Luck Dinner

Luck, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Camping Events in Luck, United States, Explore the best of camping places and weekend getaways near Luck, United States.

ABOUT

With Siren Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

