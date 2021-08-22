Siren calendar: Coming events

(SIREN, WI) Siren has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Siren:

Veteran's Breakfast Frederic, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Address: 109 United Way, Frederic, WI

Appreciation breakfast for veterans and thier famlies. FREE for veterans and thier families. OPEN TO THE PUBLIC - EVERYONE WELCOME Free will donation

Grantsburg - Burnett County Farmers Market Grantsburg, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Season: Summer Market Hours:June - October 2021Mondays, 12PM - 2PMLocation: Village Hall/Library Parking Lot on Brad Street

Baptism Service & Lunch Grantsburg, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:45 AM

After the Sunday Worship Service at Grace, everyone is invited to the Selbher's home for a poolside baptism service and grill out. Contact Pastor Ken or Pastor George if you want to be baptized.

2021 Women's Retreat Frederic, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 2824 130th St, Frederic, WI

Our Summer Retreat for the women of Access Church is going to be held at Oak Forest Center in Frederic, WI. We will spend Friday 8/27 and Saturday 8/29 together enjoying food, fun, fellowship, and...

Fish Fry, Corn Feed and Pot Luck Dinner Luck, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Camping Events in Luck, United States, Explore the best of camping places and weekend getaways near Luck, United States.