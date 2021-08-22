LIVE BLOG: TS Henri shifts track, 19,000+ without power

Tropical Storm Henri is set to hit Connecticut near the Rhode Island border Sunday. Its new easterly track takes the worst of the winds out of the state but keeps the worst of the rain and flood potential.

Full forecast on Tropical Storm Henri

The state is bracing for the storm, including evacuations in the City of Groton and East Haven specifying which neighborhoods will be impacted.

Cities like Hartford and New Haven setting up shelters for those who need it, and the City of Middletown is under a state of emergency.

Gov. Lamont has also declared a state of emergency for the entire state ahead of the storm.

To get the latest on Henri - from the most update forecast to images from across Connecticut - text "STORM" to 860-527-6161.

Eversource is expected widespread outages.

Current outages:

Eversource: 19,924

United Illuminating: 32



Norwich Public Utilities: 100 (numbers refreshed every few hours)



The Connecticut State Emergency Operations Center will be fully active Sunday morning.

Where are the stations with gas in my area ahead of Tropical Storm Henri?

Updates:

12:15 p.m.

It's all hands on deck at the State Emergency Operations Center in Hartford , where multiple agencies are preparing for intense flooding and widespread power outages in wake of Henri.

Officials are anticipating anywhere from eight to 21 days without power in some areas.

"I promise you, we're going to hit the ground running," Gov. Ned Lamont said. "We're going to go after those biggest concentrations if there's an outage, take care of those folks first...no 21 days. No way."

From the National Guard to the American Red Cross, officials have set out an emergency response plan for servicing Connecticut residents before, during and after the storm.

Read more on Lamont's response on Henri here.

12 p.m.

NEW LONDON - RT85 Both Directions CLOSED at Montville/Waterford town line because of Debris tree down with wires in Roadway.

11:50 a.m.

Hamden Mayor Curt Leng has declared a public emergency as Tropical Storm Henri marches across the state, citing Gov. Lamont declaring a civil preparedness emergency for the state.

11:30 a.m.

In an update with Gov. Lamont, he says Eversource has double the teams out there as opposed to Isaias last year and says the power companies are keeping Gov. Lamont and mayors informed. Eversource on Saturday said it may take 8-21 days for some outages to be resolved.

"I guarantee you, we're going to hit the ground running we're going to go after those biggest concentrations, if there's an outage, take care of those folks first," said Lamont. "No 21 days, no way."

11:25 a.m.

Over 10,000 Eversource customers are without power as Tropical Storm Henri shifts track and heads toward Hartford area. The town with the largest amount of outages is Canterbury in the eastern section of the state with 1,545.

11:15 a.m.

Henri is a slightly weaker storm but has changed track, heading west for the Hartford Metro area.

11:05 a.m.

We hear a lot about the president declaring a disaster area after a storm or an earthquake, but what does that mean?

A Federal Disaster Declaration means the governor or tribal leader has decided the situation is beyond the state’s ability to respond adequately and federal assistance is needed.

Read more about disaster declarations here.

11 a.m.

The National Weather Service says Tropical Storm Henri has slowed down to 12 mph bringing dangerous storm surge, strong gusty winds, and flooding rainfall across the region. It is currently located 50 miles south-southwest of Providence, Rhode Island.

A flash flood warning has been issued for New London County until 12:45 p.m.

10:50 a.m.

Heavy rain reported in Old Saybrook.

10:40 a.m.

Crystal Mall is closed today, 8/22, due to inclement weather. We are monitoring the situation and will continue to evaluate conditions.

10:30 a.m

Lake Compounce will be closed today due to tropical storm Henri

10:20 a.m.

Westfarms Mall will be closed today due to the weather.

New Haven Mayor Elicker says it's quiet at the time in the city but flooding remains a concern especially among the east shore. He said 33 people are at one of the opened shelters, and they expect the impacts to really hit around 1 p.m. - 2 p.m.

Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin discusses the impacts of Tropical Storm Henri on the city. When talking about emergencies, Bronin says that if you are in kind of threat or see any threat you can call 911 immediately. If there is something you want to call the city's attention to like a downed tree blocking a roadway, you can call 860-757-4000.

10:15 a.m.

A view from the West Haven boat ramp on April Street from viewer Joe Tomaso

10:05 a.m.

Tropical Storm Henri is slowing down as it begins its final approach to Connecticut and Rhode Island. The National Weather Service says sustained winds of 43 mph was recorded by Point Judith, Rhode Island. The storm is now 60 miles south of Providence, Rhode Island.

Maximum winds are recorded at 65 mph.

10 a.m.

Babcock Road in the 300 block in Tolland is closed due to a tweet down and wires down on the road.

Travel is being impacted in Connecticut and Southern New England as Henri begins its final approach.

9:45 a.m.

Damage seen at the base of East Rock in Hamden

9:20 a.m.

Sen. Chris Murphy spoke at a press conference in Hartford this morning about Henri and the emergency response.

Murphy said officials have been in constant touch with FEMA over the last 48 hours and they have pre-positioned assets in the New England region including generators food and water that can be brought to CT as early as today for the response.

"We have already sent to the government a pre-disaster declaration request," said Murphy. "That will help us get reimbursement to the state and to towns more quickly. Once this gets declared a disaster, I think our expectation is that we'll hit that threshold in some counties in Connecticut, we qualify for federal reimbursement."

Depending on how bad this storm is, Murphy said the state may seek supplemental appropriations.

Murphy asked that residents keep an eye on vulnerable neighbors throughout the week due to expected power outages and high temperatures forecasted later in the week.

9:10 a.m.

Gov. Ned Lamont today announced that President Joe Biden has approved his request for Connecticut to receive a presidential pre-landfall emergency declaration in advance of Tropical Storm Henri impacting the state. The declaration means that the federal government will provide the state with assistance in anticipation of the storm’s impact.

8:35 a.m.

AAA urges motorists to take care while on the roads today.

Take it slow – reducing your speed is the best way to avoid a crash or losing control of your vehicle

Turn on your headlights – so you can see and be seen

Turn Around, Don’t Drown! As little as six inches of water can cause you to lose control of your car and potentially stall your engine. Do not attempt to drive through flooded roads. Turn around; find another way to get to your destination. Pull over to a safe location if needed.

Never drive through standing water - Standing water can be deceiving and motorists should avoid it. No matter how shallow it may appear, the water may be concealing downed power lines or other obstacles

Watch for hydroplaning - No car is immune from hydroplaning on wet surfaces, including four-wheel-drive vehicles. Even if brakes work under normal conditions that doesn’t mean they will react the same on slippery roads where tires roll with less traction.

Don’t use cruise control – Always maintain full control of your vehicle when roads are wet

Take the nearest exit - If conditions worsen to the point where there is any doubt about your safety, take the nearest exit. Don’t just stop on the shoulder or under a bridge. If your visibility is compromised, other drivers may be struggling too.

Respond to a skid – If you do lose control of your vehicle and start to skid/hydroplane, always look and steer in the direction you want the vehicle to go.

Sign up for emergency alerts – alerts are often provided by agencies like the National Weather Service and can help notify you when there is a risk of flooding.

8:30 a.m.

Rain picks up at Morris Cove in New Haven

8:15 a.m.

Pratt & Whitney facilities in Connecticut (East Hartford and Middletown) will be closed from 6 a.m. Sunday, August 22 through 6 a.m. Monday, August 23.

8 a.m.

From the National Weather Service: Hurricane warnings in Connecticut have been changed to a Tropical Storm Warning as Henri approaches. The storm is 75 miles away from Providence, Rhode Island with maximum sustained winds of 70 mph.

7:45 a.m.

Wind and surf picks up at Stonington Point.

7:20 a.m.

A look at New London Harbor as Henri approaches

7:15 a.m.

Winds pick up in Stonington as Tropical Storm Henri closes in on Connecticut

7 a.m.

Henri downgraded to Tropical Storm as it approaches Connecticut.

The National Weather Service said at 7 a.m. that Henri's outer bands are moving onshore in eastern Long Island and southern New England. It was currently about 85 miles south of Providence, Rhode Island with maximum sustained winds of 70 mph.

Tropical conditions continue to spread across portions of southern New England.

Clouds move into Hartford as some rain begins from Henri.

6:30 a.m.

According to the National Weather Service, as of 6 a.m., Hurricane Henri was 120 miles south of Providence, Rhode Island with maximum sustained winds of 75 mph.

Mandatory and recommended evacuations are in place as Henri closes in on the shoreline

6:15 a.m.

Heavy rain begins in Stonington as Henri approaches.

New Haven is bracing for effects from Henri

5 a.m.

Metro-North Railroad service changes

On Sunday, August 22, Metro-North will suspend service on the Wassaic Branch of the Harlem Line and on the entire New Haven Line, including the New Canaan, Danbury and Waterbury Branches. Service will operate every two hours on the Hudson and Harlem Lines, and there will be no buses on the Waterbury branch.

For more information head to the MTA's website .

12 a.m.

Gov. Lamont implements empty tractor-trailer, tandem tractor-trailer, and motorcycle ban on I-95 beginning at 11 a.m. Sunday due to Hurricane Henri.

“During peak periods of the storm, the heavy rain and strong winds will make travel unsafe, particularly along the coast in the area of I-95,” Governor Lamont said. “I encourage everyone to stay off the roads on Sunday and into Monday morning to the greatest extent possible.”

