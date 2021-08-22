Live events coming up in Wellfleet

(WELLFLEET, MA) Live events are coming to Wellfleet.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Wellfleet area:

Thursday at Chequessett Wellfleet, MA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Thursdays, July 1 – August 26 This summer Thursdays at Chequessett are going to be amazing! So mark your calendars for 5-7 pm on Thursdays and we’ll get together at the Boathouse or Clubhouse for...

Wellfleet Bay Camp: Explorers: Rad Reptiles Wellfleet, MA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 11:30 AM

The Explorers program emphasizes the natural history of animals and the interrelationships of all living things through observation and hands-on field activities. Sessions are full day, with time...

Open House for 752 State Eastham MA 02642 Wellfleet, MA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

752 State, Eastham MA Real Estate Listing | MLS# 22104212

Mosquito StorySlam: Back To School Edition Wellfleet, MA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 335 Main St, Wellfleet, MA 02667

Outside in the backyard! Bring a lawn chair or blanket for seating. Doors open at 4:30.

Mixed Doubles Round Robin Wellfleet, MA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Address: 680 Chequessett Neck Rd, Wellfleet, MA

Free to members/$20 non-member (age 16+) – (No advanced Registration Required) No Round Robins held on days of tournaments