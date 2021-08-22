Cushing calendar: Coming events

(CUSHING, TX) Live events are lining up on the Cushing calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Cushing:

Pickin' on the Porch - Randy C. Moore Nacogdoches, TX

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 7905 US-59, Nacogdoches, TX

Award Winning East Texas Music Artist Randy C. Moore brings his blend of original and classic country and folk/rock to Front Porch Distillery. Chambers Smokehouse will be serving all night + come...

Redneck Arena Games Rusk, TX

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 5592 TX-110, Rusk, TX

Gather your lawnmowers, side by sides, and 4-wheelers. Attend church at 10am and Jesus Paid Your Fees Entry Fee: $10 per driver BO 12pm - Event starts 1pm Concession available 3...

Jam Session Reklaw, TX

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 01:30 PM

Address: 18560 Co Rd 4256 S, Reklaw, TX

Jam Session every Thursday evening. No entrance fee. Come sit and Listen to great local musicians. Do you play? Come sit in! All welcome

Free Flow Yoga Nacogdoches, TX

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 1808 South St, Nacogdoches, TX

Join us on the fourth Sunday of the month for a free yoga class designed to stretch your limbs, relax your mind and spirit, and allow you to spend time with other east Texans. This class is...

Kolby Cooper ft: Palmer Anthony Nacogdoches, TX

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 401 W Main St, Nacogdoches, TX

Kolby Cooper Live in Nacogdoches at Banita Creek Hall! Cooper’s ragged velvet vocals are an ideal vehicle, which he layers over rock-and-roll guitar and distinctly Texas bottom-end.