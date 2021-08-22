Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cushing, TX

Cushing calendar: Coming events

Posted by 
Cushing Post
Cushing Post
 5 days ago

(CUSHING, TX) Live events are lining up on the Cushing calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Cushing:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02g2U1_0bZW3HoI00

Pickin' on the Porch - Randy C. Moore

Nacogdoches, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 7905 US-59, Nacogdoches, TX

Award Winning East Texas Music Artist Randy C. Moore brings his blend of original and classic country and folk/rock to Front Porch Distillery. Chambers Smokehouse will be serving all night + come...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TT8vZ_0bZW3HoI00

Redneck Arena Games

Rusk, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 5592 TX-110, Rusk, TX

Gather your lawnmowers, side by sides, and 4-wheelers. Attend church at 10am and Jesus Paid Your Fees Entry Fee: $10 per driver BO 12pm - Event starts 1pm Concession available 3...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xldNw_0bZW3HoI00

Jam Session

Reklaw, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 01:30 PM

Address: 18560 Co Rd 4256 S, Reklaw, TX

Jam Session every Thursday evening. No entrance fee. Come sit and Listen to great local musicians. Do you play? Come sit in! All welcome

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XWS7M_0bZW3HoI00

Free Flow Yoga

Nacogdoches, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 1808 South St, Nacogdoches, TX

Join us on the fourth Sunday of the month for a free yoga class designed to stretch your limbs, relax your mind and spirit, and allow you to spend time with other east Texans. This class is...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rZxbI_0bZW3HoI00

Kolby Cooper ft: Palmer Anthony

Nacogdoches, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 401 W Main St, Nacogdoches, TX

Kolby Cooper Live in Nacogdoches at Banita Creek Hall! Cooper’s ragged velvet vocals are an ideal vehicle, which he layers over rock-and-roll guitar and distinctly Texas bottom-end.

Learn More

Comments / 0

Cushing Post

Cushing Post

Cushing, TX
22
Followers
191
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Cushing Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
City
Rusk, TX
City
Cushing, TX
Nacogdoches, TX
Government
City
Nacogdoches, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#East Texas#Tx Award Winning#Front Porch Distillery#Chambers Smokehouse#Tx Jam Session#Texans#Tx Kolby Cooper Live
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
EducationPosted by
The Hill

Judge blocks DeSantis from banning school mask mandates

School districts in Florida will be allowed to impose mask requirements after a district judge on Friday blocked an executive order from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) banning the mandates. Leon County Circuit Judge John Cooper ruled in favor of a group of parents who sued DeSantis over his executive...
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

US conducts military strike against ISIS-K planner

The United States military conducted a military strike against an ISIS-K planner in what appeared to be a retaliatory attack for a suicide bombing at Kabul’s airport that killed 13 U.S. service members and injured at least 100 Afghans. Capt. Bill Urban, a spokesman for U.S. Central Command, said in...
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

U.S. Gulf Coast braces for Hurricane Ida after Cuba takes hit

Aug 28 (Reuters) - Hurricane Ida intensified over warm Gulf of Mexico waters and took aim at the U.S. Gulf Coast on Saturday, prompting tens of thousands in Louisiana and offshore energy workers to flee to safety. Forecasters said it could make a U.S. landfall as an "extremely dangerous" Category...
Public HealthPosted by
NBC News

Delta variant doubles the risk of hospitalization, study confirms

People infected with the delta variant of the coronavirus have double the risk of hospitalization compared with earlier versions of the virus, according to a large study from England published Friday in The Lancet Infectious Diseases. The study confirms prior research that suggested the highly infectious variant could lead to...
Public SafetyCNN

What to know about ISIS-K, the terror group claiming responsibility for the Kabul airport attack

(CNN) — In the space of just a few years, an ISIS affiliate in Afghanistan has seized on the country's instability to become one of the region's most feared terror groups. ISIS-K has claimed responsibility for the deadly bombing attacks outside Kabul airport on Thursday, which targeted a frantic Western evacuation operation and killed 13 US troops and more than 90 Afghans. The group provided no evidence to support the claim but US officials have said it was likely behind the atrocity.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

US intel review inconclusive on COVID-19 origin

An intelligence community report released Friday was inconclusive as to whether COVID-19 originated in a lab or jumped from animals to humans naturally, though U.S. officials stated that it was not developed as a biological weapon. The report by the intelligence community (IC) said both the lab leak theory and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy