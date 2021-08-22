Cancel
Ellis, KS

Ellis events calendar

Ellis Journal
 5 days ago

(ELLIS, KS) Live events are coming to Ellis.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Ellis area:

Downtown Hays Market

Hays, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 1200 Main St, Hays, KS

Season: Summer Market Hours:May 28 - October 23, 2021Saturday, 7:30 am - 11 amLocation: Downtown Pavilion, Union Pacific Park, 10th and Main Streets

Back to School Picnic

Hays, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: 600 Park St, Hays, KS

Student involvement in community and campus activities has always been the main theme of the picnic and this year is no exception. The picnic is your first opportunity to effectively gain...

Open Create It Studio Nights $3

Hays, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 126 W 9th St, Hays, KS

I can't be the only one that would benefit from designated ME time. I may bring a painting project, I may dust off that old cross stitch I started in 2003, or I may finally make some quilts for MY...

Family Memories Organizing Workshop

Hays, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Address: 219 W 10th St, Hays, KS

This day is your opportunity to sort through your boxes of photos or bring your laptop to sort your digital photos. All of us want an organized family memory collection, but find it hard to...

Membership Lunch

Hays, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Monthly Chamber Membership Lunch, open to all current Chamber members with RSVP Sponsor: Eagle Radio Program: United Way of Ellis County Kickoff Speaker: Erica Berges

Ellis, KS
With Ellis Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

