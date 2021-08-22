Silver Bay events coming up

(SILVER BAY, MN) Silver Bay is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Silver Bay:

Soccer: Boys Varsity vs. Two Harbors (Away) Two Harbors, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:30 AM

Address: 1640 County Hwy 2, Two Harbors, MN

When: August 28, 2021 @ 11:30 am – 11:30 am Where: Two Harbors High School Type: Game Opponent: Two Harbors

Wilderness Canoe (Afternoon) Tofte, MN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 7192 Minnesota 61, Tofte, MN 55615

Our Wilderness Canoeing Experience on the Poplar River has become a guest and staff favorite.

Garden Celebration Finland, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Come celebrate with Give Peas A Chance as we mark our first year as Finland’s own community garden! This free activity is open to all. Delicious lunch (vegan & gf options) Art activities for kids...

Yoga Tofte, MN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 07:30 AM

Address: 20 Surfside Drive, Tofte, MN 55615

If you want to continue with your regular yoga practice while on vacation or if you are new to yoga and want to give it a try. Come join us!

Guided Hike at Temperance River Tofte, MN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 7192 Minnesota 61, Tofte, MN 55615

Join as we travel to Temperance River State Park – the closest State Park to Bluefin Bay Family of Resorts!