Silver Bay, MN

Silver Bay events coming up

Silver Bay Times
Silver Bay Times
 5 days ago

(SILVER BAY, MN) Silver Bay is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Silver Bay:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22Kaas_0bZW32ee00

Soccer: Boys Varsity vs. Two Harbors (Away)

Two Harbors, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:30 AM

Address: 1640 County Hwy 2, Two Harbors, MN

When: August 28, 2021 @ 11:30 am – 11:30 am Where: Two Harbors High School Type: Game Opponent: Two Harbors

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pBrxb_0bZW32ee00

Wilderness Canoe (Afternoon)

Tofte, MN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 7192 Minnesota 61, Tofte, MN 55615

Our Wilderness Canoeing Experience on the Poplar River has become a guest and staff favorite.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1laIZf_0bZW32ee00

Garden Celebration

Finland, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Come celebrate with Give Peas A Chance as we mark our first year as Finland’s own community garden! This free activity is open to all. Delicious lunch (vegan & gf options) Art activities for kids...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DDyPq_0bZW32ee00

Yoga

Tofte, MN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 07:30 AM

Address: 20 Surfside Drive, Tofte, MN 55615

If you want to continue with your regular yoga practice while on vacation or if you are new to yoga and want to give it a try. Come join us!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LCXEP_0bZW32ee00

Guided Hike at Temperance River

Tofte, MN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 7192 Minnesota 61, Tofte, MN 55615

Join as we travel to Temperance River State Park – the closest State Park to Bluefin Bay Family of Resorts!

Silver Bay Times

Silver Bay Times

Silver Bay, MN
With Silver Bay Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

