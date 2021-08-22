Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bloomville, OH

Bloomville calendar: Coming events

Posted by 
Bloomville Dispatch
Bloomville Dispatch
 5 days ago

(BLOOMVILLE, OH) Bloomville is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Bloomville:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kW57y_0bZW2zAh00

Ribbon Cutting: Kesler and Co.

Tiffin, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 184 S Washington St, Tiffin, OH

The Seneca Regional Chamber of Commerce will hold a Ribbon Cutting on Thursday, August 26th at 4:00 pm to celebrate the one year anniversary of Kesler and Co. The Open House will continue to 7 pm...

Learn More

One Year Anniversary Ribbon Cutting

Tiffin, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 184 S Washington St, Tiffin, OH

The Seneca Regional Chamber of Commerce will hold a Ribbon Cutting on Thursday, August 26th at 4:00 pm to celebrate the one year anniversary of Kesler and Co. The Open House will continue to 7 pm...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MXETS_0bZW2zAh00

Free FitCamp

Tiffin, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Monday, August 23, 2021 - 5:30pm Address: Happy Days Nutrition 451 E. Market St. Tiffin, OH 44883 Free Fitcamp. Come workout out with us for free! Bring a yoga mat, water bottle, and a no-problem...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OwhX3_0bZW2zAh00

Full Moon Hike – Sturgeon Moon

Tiffin, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 3362 Infirmary Rd, Tiffin, OH

Bowen Nature Preserve - 11891 E. County Road 24, Republic OH 44867 Join Linda Rose as we walk under the light of the “Sturgeon Moon.” This walk will last about 1 to 1 ¼ hours and qualifies for the...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fmRko_0bZW2zAh00

Seneca County Food Distribution

Tiffin, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 300 Melmore St, Tiffin, OH

For Seneca County adult residents who meet or exceed 200% of federal poverty guidelines. Must have valid photo ID and proof of residency.

Learn More

Comments / 0

Bloomville Dispatch

Bloomville Dispatch

Bloomville, OH
20
Followers
193
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Bloomville Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tiffin, OH
Local
Ohio Government
Tiffin, OH
Government
State
Washington State
City
Bloomville, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kesler And Co#The Open House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
EducationPosted by
The Hill

Judge blocks DeSantis from banning school mask mandates

School districts in Florida will be allowed to impose mask requirements after a district judge on Friday blocked an executive order from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) banning the mandates. Leon County Circuit Judge John Cooper ruled in favor of a group of parents who sued DeSantis over his executive...
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

US conducts military strike against ISIS-K planner

The United States military conducted a military strike against an ISIS-K planner in what appeared to be a retaliatory attack for a suicide bombing at Kabul’s airport that killed 13 U.S. service members and injured at least 100 Afghans. Capt. Bill Urban, a spokesman for U.S. Central Command, said in...
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

U.S. Gulf Coast braces for Hurricane Ida after Cuba takes hit

Aug 28 (Reuters) - Hurricane Ida intensified over warm Gulf of Mexico waters and took aim at the U.S. Gulf Coast on Saturday, prompting tens of thousands in Louisiana and offshore energy workers to flee to safety. Forecasters said it could make a U.S. landfall as an "extremely dangerous" Category...
Public HealthPosted by
NBC News

Delta variant doubles the risk of hospitalization, study confirms

People infected with the delta variant of the coronavirus have double the risk of hospitalization compared with earlier versions of the virus, according to a large study from England published Friday in The Lancet Infectious Diseases. The study confirms prior research that suggested the highly infectious variant could lead to...
Public SafetyCNN

What to know about ISIS-K, the terror group claiming responsibility for the Kabul airport attack

(CNN) — In the space of just a few years, an ISIS affiliate in Afghanistan has seized on the country's instability to become one of the region's most feared terror groups. ISIS-K has claimed responsibility for the deadly bombing attacks outside Kabul airport on Thursday, which targeted a frantic Western evacuation operation and killed 13 US troops and more than 90 Afghans. The group provided no evidence to support the claim but US officials have said it was likely behind the atrocity.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

US intel review inconclusive on COVID-19 origin

An intelligence community report released Friday was inconclusive as to whether COVID-19 originated in a lab or jumped from animals to humans naturally, though U.S. officials stated that it was not developed as a biological weapon. The report by the intelligence community (IC) said both the lab leak theory and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy