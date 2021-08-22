Bloomville calendar: Coming events

(BLOOMVILLE, OH) Bloomville is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Bloomville:

Ribbon Cutting: Kesler and Co. Tiffin, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 184 S Washington St, Tiffin, OH

The Seneca Regional Chamber of Commerce will hold a Ribbon Cutting on Thursday, August 26th at 4:00 pm to celebrate the one year anniversary of Kesler and Co. The Open House will continue to 7 pm...

One Year Anniversary Ribbon Cutting Tiffin, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 184 S Washington St, Tiffin, OH

The Seneca Regional Chamber of Commerce will hold a Ribbon Cutting on Thursday, August 26th at 4:00 pm to celebrate the one year anniversary of Kesler and Co. The Open House will continue to 7 pm...

Free FitCamp Tiffin, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Monday, August 23, 2021 - 5:30pm Address: Happy Days Nutrition 451 E. Market St. Tiffin, OH 44883 Free Fitcamp. Come workout out with us for free! Bring a yoga mat, water bottle, and a no-problem...

Full Moon Hike – Sturgeon Moon Tiffin, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 3362 Infirmary Rd, Tiffin, OH

Bowen Nature Preserve - 11891 E. County Road 24, Republic OH 44867 Join Linda Rose as we walk under the light of the “Sturgeon Moon.” This walk will last about 1 to 1 ¼ hours and qualifies for the...

Seneca County Food Distribution Tiffin, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 300 Melmore St, Tiffin, OH

For Seneca County adult residents who meet or exceed 200% of federal poverty guidelines. Must have valid photo ID and proof of residency.