Marengo calendar: Coming events

(MARENGO, IN) Live events are lining up on the Marengo calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Marengo area:

2nd Annual VFW Car Show 2021 Paoli, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

2nd Annual Car, Truck, & Bike Show For Those Who Served Sign-Up 9:00 am-Noon Registration $20, Awards at 3:00 pm *See attached poster for more details Not Responsible for Accidents or Damage to Cars

Dog Days of Summer at Cave Country Canoes Milltown, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 112 W Main St, Milltown, IN

We are going to the Dogs! 7 mile trip For each dog visitor Cave Country Canoes will donate $2 to the Harrison County Animal Shelter. The first 25 dogs will receive a free gift and 10% off retail...

The Preserve : Pickling the Past with Anna Hudelson and Catherine Bowman Paoli, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Join Anna Hudelson and Catherine Bowman on August 26 at the Lazy Black Bear for a picnic that will explore the use of preservation in our lives, both of food and of memory. Enjoy music, writing...

Private Party Booking at The Old Capitol Tea Roo Corydon, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM

The Old Capitol Tea Room is booked today for a private tea party. This tea is not open to the public. For more information about booking a private party, please visit our FAQ document on our...

10th Anniversary Hero Reward Cookout Corydon, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Our 10th annual event is just a month away! Free for everyone, no rsvp needed. ?????? Please share! div