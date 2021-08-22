Cancel
Marengo, IN

Marengo calendar: Coming events

Posted by 
Marengo Voice
Marengo Voice
 5 days ago

(MARENGO, IN) Live events are lining up on the Marengo calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Marengo area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fojGI_0bZW2xPF00

2nd Annual VFW Car Show 2021

Paoli, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

2nd Annual Car, Truck, & Bike Show For Those Who Served Sign-Up 9:00 am-Noon Registration $20, Awards at 3:00 pm *See attached poster for more details Not Responsible for Accidents or Damage to Cars

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aPuBW_0bZW2xPF00

Dog Days of Summer at Cave Country Canoes

Milltown, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 112 W Main St, Milltown, IN

We are going to the Dogs! 7 mile trip For each dog visitor Cave Country Canoes will donate $2 to the Harrison County Animal Shelter. The first 25 dogs will receive a free gift and 10% off retail...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0c7ELN_0bZW2xPF00

The Preserve : Pickling the Past with Anna Hudelson and Catherine Bowman

Paoli, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Join Anna Hudelson and Catherine Bowman on August 26 at the Lazy Black Bear for a picnic that will explore the use of preservation in our lives, both of food and of memory. Enjoy music, writing...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1agIY0_0bZW2xPF00

Private Party Booking at The Old Capitol Tea Roo

Corydon, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM

The Old Capitol Tea Room is booked today for a private tea party. This tea is not open to the public. For more information about booking a private party, please visit our FAQ document on our...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RzrY9_0bZW2xPF00

10th Anniversary Hero Reward Cookout

Corydon, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Our 10th annual event is just a month away! Free for everyone, no rsvp needed. ?????? Please share! div

Learn More

Marengo Voice

Marengo Voice

Marengo, IN
22
Followers
211
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Marengo Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

