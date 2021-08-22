Santa Claus events coming soon

(SANTA CLAUS, IN) Santa Claus has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Santa Claus:

PLANT Fall Weed Wrangle Santa Claus, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: Ashburn Rd, Santa Claus, IN

PLANT Fall Weed Wrangle is on Facebook. To connect with PLANT Fall Weed Wrangle, join Facebook today.

Car Show and Swap Meet Lewisport, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 675 Melanie Lane, Lewisport, KY

Jeeps, Daily Drivers and Classic Cars encouraged to come! Swap Meet! No admission charge!

Food Labelling: What’s In There Anyway? Ferdinand, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 112 E 16th St, Ferdinand, IN

Chelsea Brewer with Purdue Extension of Dubois County will be presenting, "Food Labelling: What\'s In There Anyway?" Supermarkets can be filled with an average of 42,214 different items...it can...

Saturday Open Interview Event - Ferdinand Day & Night Shift Production Associates Ferdinand, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

MasterBrand Cabinets is hiring for Day and Night Shift Production Associates! Come visit us at our Open Interview Day and learn why MasterBrand Cabinets is the #1 Cabinet Manufacturer in North...

Motivational Monday Ferdinand, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 12:15 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 01:15 PM

Address: 112 E 16th St, Ferdinand, IN

Stop by after school for something to do, something to eat or something to enjoy! No registration required. Ages 10+