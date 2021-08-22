Cancel
Santa Claus Voice

Santa Claus events coming soon

Posted by 
 5 days ago

(SANTA CLAUS, IN) Santa Claus has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Santa Claus:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XkYou_0bZW2qEA00

PLANT Fall Weed Wrangle

Santa Claus, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: Ashburn Rd, Santa Claus, IN

PLANT Fall Weed Wrangle is on Facebook. To connect with PLANT Fall Weed Wrangle, join Facebook today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bEsPJ_0bZW2qEA00

Car Show and Swap Meet

Lewisport, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 675 Melanie Lane, Lewisport, KY

Jeeps, Daily Drivers and Classic Cars encouraged to come! Swap Meet! No admission charge!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0D0icm_0bZW2qEA00

Food Labelling: What’s In There Anyway?

Ferdinand, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 112 E 16th St, Ferdinand, IN

Chelsea Brewer with Purdue Extension of Dubois County will be presenting, "Food Labelling: What\'s In There Anyway?" Supermarkets can be filled with an average of 42,214 different items...it can...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kMdtq_0bZW2qEA00

Saturday Open Interview Event - Ferdinand Day & Night Shift Production Associates

Ferdinand, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

MasterBrand Cabinets is hiring for Day and Night Shift Production Associates! Come visit us at our Open Interview Day and learn why MasterBrand Cabinets is the #1 Cabinet Manufacturer in North...

Motivational Monday

Ferdinand, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 12:15 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 01:15 PM

Address: 112 E 16th St, Ferdinand, IN

Stop by after school for something to do, something to eat or something to enjoy! No registration required. Ages 10+

Santa Claus, IN
ABOUT

With Santa Claus Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

