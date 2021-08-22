Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hamden, CT

Hamden declares state of emergency ahead of Tropical Storm Henri

Posted by 
FOX 61
FOX 61
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=417ZJh_0bZW2mwU00

The mayor of Hamden, Curt Leng, has declared a state of emergency in the face of Tropical Storm Henri.

The declaration comes on the heels of Gov. Ned Lamont's declaration for the entire state.

The declaration allows the mayor more discretion when it comes to modifying town ordinances and spending up to $100,000 for a short period of time during and after the storm.

Hamden has had a long history of bad weather events, including tornados and snowstorms that impacted the town more than neighboring communities.

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

FOLLOW US ON TWITTER , FACEBOOK & INSTAGRAM

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
FOX 61

FOX 61

Hartford, CT
12K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Hartford local news

 https://www.fox61.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Connecticut Government
City
Hamden, CT
Hamden, CT
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ned Lamont
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Of Emergency#Snowstorms#Extreme Weather#Facebook Instagram
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
iTunes
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
ROKU
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Instagram
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy