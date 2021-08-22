Cancel
Warren, TX

Warren events coming up

(WARREN, TX) Warren has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Warren:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JE59x_0bZW2jIJ00

Chris Tomlin & Kari Jobe at Beaumont, TX

Colmesneil, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Chris Tomlin & Kari Jobe VENUE: Ford Park Pavilion - Beaumont, TX DATE: 22 August, 2021, 07:00 PM You may also like the following events from Country music

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OzFZ4_0bZW2jIJ00

Kirbyville Area Chamber of Commerce regular monthly meeting

Kirbyville, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: 204 East MLK, Kirbyville, TX

Monthly meeting of the Kirbyville Area Chamber of Commerce. The meeting is open to the public. Notices and agendas will be posted in the comments prior to each meeting. Meetings are the second...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NuGoY_0bZW2jIJ00

Randall King Band

Silsbee, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 2389 Hwy 96 N, Silsbee, TX

Get your tickets to see Randall King Band at Honky Tonk Texas on 8/26/2021

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37PsGH_0bZW2jIJ00

COVID and VAX QUESTIONS ADDRESSED

Lumberton, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 12:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 900 S Main St #936, Lumberton, TX

Join us with Hardin County's lead epidemiologist as she addresses Covid and Covid Vaccination concerns at the boutique.We are charging money to keep the audience small.We will offer water, coffee...

