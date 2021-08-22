Cancel
Winona, MO

Live events Winona — what’s coming up

Winona News Beat
(WINONA, MO) Live events are lining up on the Winona calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Winona area:

Jellyfish

Piedmont, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 302 Legion Park Rd, Piedmont, MO

Jellyfish? Yes Jellyfish. In this workshop we will discuss air plants and their care and participants will make their own jellyfish project to take home for a $10 fee.

AmeriCorps Senior Current River Cleanup

Van Buren, MO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: Watercress Road, Van Buren, MO 63965

Please register here. Starting Point will be at Watercress Park and Ending Point will be at Big Springs Park.

Free Concert, Featuring Noah Hoehn

West Plains, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 110 St Louis St, West Plains, MO

Noah Hoehn is a fierce performer. His singular vision to unite the sounds of new blues and marimba pop is accomplished with an incomparable live looping system. This free "back-to-school" concert...

King of Missouri RC Comp

Jadwin, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 1775 Hwy Zz, Jadwin, MO

RC car competition You may also like the following events from Flat Nasty Offroad Park

Heart of the Ozarks Fair Fall Demolition Derby

West Plains, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 2205 Porter Wagoner Blvd, West Plains, MO

Explore all upcoming derby events in West Plains, find information & tickets for upcoming derby events happening in West Plains.

Winona, MO
With Winona News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

