Ronda events calendar

(RONDA, NC) Live events are lining up on the Ronda calendar.
With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.
Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Ronda:
Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 PM
Safari Days at 209 W Main St, Elkin, NC 28621-3490, United States on Tue Aug 31 2021 at 06:00 pm
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM
Address: 122 E Main St, Elkin, NC
This class combines yoga postures, breath work and some light meditation.
Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM
Address: 101 Hawthorne Rd, Elkin, NC
Here is Fay Ellen Burgoon’s obituary. Please accept Echovita’s sincere condolences. With heavy hearts, we announce the death of Fay Ellen Burgoon of Elkin, North Carolina, who passed away on...
Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 01:00 AM
Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 02:00 PM
Address: 122 E Main St, Elkin, NC
($10 Drop In or Class Card) Complement your yoga practice as you step away from the stresses of your day or week. Connect your breath, mind, and spirit as you relax, unwind, and breathe in...
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM
Address: 101 E Market St, Elkin, NC
Season: Summer Market Hours: April 24 - November 20, 2021Saturdays, 9AM - 12PM Location:226 North Bridge Street Elkin.
