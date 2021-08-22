Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pound, WI

What’s up Pound: Local events calendar

Posted by 
Pound Updates
Pound Updates
 5 days ago

(POUND, WI) Pound is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Pound:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CnswY_0bZW2dzx00

Tacos & Meditations w/ Matt Schmidt

Crivitz, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Address: w7842 Airport Rd, Crivitz, WI

Join us for Taco Tuesday at 5pm followed by 2 guided meditations by Matt Schmidt at 6pm. Event is FREE, but bring a taco fixing to pass. RSVP here, call/text Jen at 920-639-5366, email...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37908i_0bZW2dzx00

Doozey at Skinny Dave's!

Mountain, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:30 AM

Address: 12848 WI-32, Mountain, WI

Doozey at Skinny Dave's! is on Facebook. To connect with Doozey at Skinny Dave's!, join Facebook today.

Learn More

Crivitz Wednesday Night Cruisin

Crivitz, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 800 Henriette Ave, Crivitz, WI

Show off your 30 year old or older classic, hot rod, rat rod car or truck or come view the cars cruisin to the Iceburg

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10lCdP_0bZW2dzx00

2021 Crivitz Flea & Farmers Market

Crivitz, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 AM

We offer 15 Thursday - shows this year starting Thursday, May 27, 2021 and ending Thursday, September 2, 2021, including Saturday, July 3, 2021 (8a-2p). There will also be a small Flea Market held...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Zs2La_0bZW2dzx00

Camp Bird Family Retreat

Crivitz, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: Crivitz, WI

What: Annual family retreat at Camp Bird is a time to play games, have a campfire, study, hike, worship by the lake. Who: For all ages - adults, kids, teens, single or married. Members and friends...

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Pound Updates

Pound Updates

Pound, WI
16
Followers
199
Post
490
Views
ABOUT

With Pound Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pound, WI
City
Crivitz, WI
City
Mountain, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Schmidt
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Events#Taco Tuesday
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Facebook
Related
EducationPosted by
The Hill

Judge blocks DeSantis from banning school mask mandates

School districts in Florida will be allowed to impose mask requirements after a district judge on Friday blocked an executive order from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) banning the mandates. Leon County Circuit Judge John Cooper ruled in favor of a group of parents who sued DeSantis over his executive...
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

US conducts military strike against ISIS-K planner

The United States military conducted a military strike against an ISIS-K planner in what appeared to be a retaliatory attack for a suicide bombing at Kabul’s airport that killed 13 U.S. service members and injured at least 100 Afghans. Capt. Bill Urban, a spokesman for U.S. Central Command, said in...
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

U.S. Gulf Coast braces for Hurricane Ida after Cuba takes hit

Aug 28 (Reuters) - Hurricane Ida intensified over warm Gulf of Mexico waters and took aim at the U.S. Gulf Coast on Saturday, prompting tens of thousands in Louisiana and offshore energy workers to flee to safety. Forecasters said it could make a U.S. landfall as an "extremely dangerous" Category...
Public HealthPosted by
NBC News

Delta variant doubles the risk of hospitalization, study confirms

People infected with the delta variant of the coronavirus have double the risk of hospitalization compared with earlier versions of the virus, according to a large study from England published Friday in The Lancet Infectious Diseases. The study confirms prior research that suggested the highly infectious variant could lead to...
Public SafetyCNN

What to know about ISIS-K, the terror group claiming responsibility for the Kabul airport attack

(CNN) — In the space of just a few years, an ISIS affiliate in Afghanistan has seized on the country's instability to become one of the region's most feared terror groups. ISIS-K has claimed responsibility for the deadly bombing attacks outside Kabul airport on Thursday, which targeted a frantic Western evacuation operation and killed 13 US troops and more than 90 Afghans. The group provided no evidence to support the claim but US officials have said it was likely behind the atrocity.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

US intel review inconclusive on COVID-19 origin

An intelligence community report released Friday was inconclusive as to whether COVID-19 originated in a lab or jumped from animals to humans naturally, though U.S. officials stated that it was not developed as a biological weapon. The report by the intelligence community (IC) said both the lab leak theory and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy