JOINT BASE CAPE COD – A helicopter crew from U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Cape Cod is en route to the Gulf Coast to assist with response to Hurricane Ida. The storm is expected to make landfall west of New Orleans on Sunday, the 16th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina making landfall in the same area. […]