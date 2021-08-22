Cancel
Video Games

You need to play the best apocalyptic fighting game ever on Switch ASAP

By David Grossman
Inverse
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe opponent’s name was “K’s,” a 29-year old cyborg from Germany. I was told that his special weapons were “weapon” and “arm.” I laughed, but sure enough, K’s had two long metallic arms that had an incredible reach. His legs were long too, meaning that the jump kicks which had been so effective in previous battles were useless. My close-up blades were at a serious disadvantage. Instead, I had to wait for K’s to make the first move, dodge that, and sneak in for the hits while he was still off-balance. Eventually, I was ready to face Jade, the Fighting King.

