Coming soon: West Tisbury events

(WEST TISBURY, MA) Live events are coming to West Tisbury.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the West Tisbury area:

Gentle Vinyasa Yoga Vineyard Haven, Tisbury, MA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 07:15 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 08:15 AM

Address: 455 State Rd, Vineyard Haven, MA

A feel-good flow class that improves strength, flexibility, and balance. We'll focus on following the breath, nurturing the body, and observing the mind. Please bring a yoga mat and water to...

Vineyard Artisans Festival Vineyard Haven, Tisbury, MA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 1067 State Rd, Vineyard Haven, MA

The only art show on Martha’s Vineyard exclusively featuring all Island artisans with handmade fine furniture, sculpture, clothing, fine art, one of a kind jewelry, fine ceramics, and much more...

PROJECT ILLUMINATE: Oral History Recording Studio Vineyard Haven, Tisbury, MA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 56R School St, Vineyard Haven, MA

Create a Career Plan to Get the Job You Want Vineyard Haven, Tisbury, MA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 56R School St, Vineyard Haven, MA

Event listing from Oak Bluffs Library : Wednesday, August 25 from 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM GROW WITH GOOGLE PARTNER DIGITAL SERIES Create a Career Plan to Get the Job You Want Build a career plan that...

Kaiut Yoga Vineyard Haven, Tisbury, MA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Address: 455 State Rd, Vineyard Haven, MA

Kaiut Yoga uses simple and accessible shapes to achieve profound results. We modify positions so that the shape can work for every practitioner regardless of flexibility or injuries. Kaiut Yoga...