Paden City, WV

Paden City events coming soon

Paden City Today
Paden City Today
 5 days ago

(PADEN CITY, WV) Paden City has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Paden City area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mFo1I_0bZW2N4R00

Monroe County Fair*

Woodsfield, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Come see us All Week long at the Monroe County Fair!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nQPBy_0bZW2N4R00

Marietta Varsity Football @ River

Hannibal, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 52560 River High School Rd, Hannibal, OH

The River (Hannibal, OH) varsity football team has a home non-conference game vs. Marietta (OH) on Friday, August 27 @ 7p.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0P1GuZ_0bZW2N4R00

Festival of Colors

Moundsville, WV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 3759 McCrearys Ridge Road, New Vrindaban, WV 26041

Expect a fun day for the entire family from throwing colored powder on one another to dancing to the rhythmic beats of live bands.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IFBCu_0bZW2N4R00

Cash Jennings

Moundsville, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 818 Jefferson Ave, Moundsville, WV

Polished show band Cash Jennings is a tribute to both Johnny Cash and Waylon Jennings, based out of North Georgia. The lead singer and show creator, Gray Sartin, is from...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QGsZU_0bZW2N4R00

Friday Concerts at Vue Bar & Grill

Moundsville, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Join us at Vue Bar & Grill on Fridays for our outside concerts. All concerts start at 7:00pm August 6 - Daniel Welsh August 20 - Jeff Suddoth August 27 - Chelsea Kedding

Paden City Today

Paden City Today

Paden City, WV
With Paden City Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

