Paden City events coming soon

(PADEN CITY, WV) Paden City has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Paden City area:

Monroe County Fair* Woodsfield, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Come see us All Week long at the Monroe County Fair!

Marietta Varsity Football @ River Hannibal, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 52560 River High School Rd, Hannibal, OH

The River (Hannibal, OH) varsity football team has a home non-conference game vs. Marietta (OH) on Friday, August 27 @ 7p.

Festival of Colors Moundsville, WV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 3759 McCrearys Ridge Road, New Vrindaban, WV 26041

Expect a fun day for the entire family from throwing colored powder on one another to dancing to the rhythmic beats of live bands.

Cash Jennings Moundsville, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 818 Jefferson Ave, Moundsville, WV

Polished show band Cash Jennings is a tribute to both Johnny Cash and Waylon Jennings, based out of North Georgia. The lead singer and show creator, Gray Sartin, is from...

Friday Concerts at Vue Bar & Grill Moundsville, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Join us at Vue Bar & Grill on Fridays for our outside concerts. All concerts start at 7:00pm August 6 - Daniel Welsh August 20 - Jeff Suddoth August 27 - Chelsea Kedding