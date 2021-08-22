La Plata calendar: Events coming up

(LA PLATA, MO) La Plata is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around La Plata:

Sunrise Trail Race Kirksville, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Address: Kirksville, MO

Wake up early and beat the heat on Northeast Missouri's finest trail system! Starting and ending at the Royal Oaks Trailhead, with every last inch of the race off road, this scenic race winds south on

Women Owning Woodland/Women Caring for the Land Forest Management Field Day Kirksville, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 01:30 PM

A one day workshop for women landowners and woodland enthusiasts to join natural resources professionals to learn about forest management for wildlife. The morning will be a classroom session that...

Back 2 School Bash La Plata, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:59 PM

Address: 120 W Moore St, La Plata, MO

Kick off this school year with a night full of faith, fellowship, and fun! There will be games (both video and board), there will be pizza (rolls and slices), and much more! Beginning at our usual...

Circus Funtastic - KIRKSVILLE, MO Kirksville, MO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 2700 E. Illinois St., Kirksville, MO 63501

Embark on a journey as you are amazed by our talented performers, amazing acrobats, speed juggler, and hilarious clowns!

Cars and Coffee Kirksville, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 111 S Elson St, Kirksville, MO

Kirksville Cars & Coffee! Its that time again! ONLY 2 left for the year, so make sure your come on down and hang out! Get your free coffee and doughnut and pick up a shirt while we still have...