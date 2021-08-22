Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
La Plata, MO

La Plata calendar: Events coming up

Posted by 
La Plata Bulletin
La Plata Bulletin
 5 days ago

(LA PLATA, MO) La Plata is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around La Plata:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bTOOt_0bZW2KQG00

Sunrise Trail Race

Kirksville, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Address: Kirksville, MO

Wake up early and beat the heat on Northeast Missouri's finest trail system! Starting and ending at the Royal Oaks Trailhead, with every last inch of the race off road, this scenic race winds south on

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wUK8a_0bZW2KQG00

Women Owning Woodland/Women Caring for the Land Forest Management Field Day

Kirksville, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 01:30 PM

A one day workshop for women landowners and woodland enthusiasts to join natural resources professionals to learn about forest management for wildlife. The morning will be a classroom session that...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32pu3F_0bZW2KQG00

Back 2 School Bash

La Plata, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:59 PM

Address: 120 W Moore St, La Plata, MO

Kick off this school year with a night full of faith, fellowship, and fun! There will be games (both video and board), there will be pizza (rolls and slices), and much more! Beginning at our usual...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CIc0j_0bZW2KQG00

Circus Funtastic - KIRKSVILLE, MO

Kirksville, MO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 2700 E. Illinois St., Kirksville, MO 63501

Embark on a journey as you are amazed by our talented performers, amazing acrobats, speed juggler, and hilarious clowns!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QlDvr_0bZW2KQG00

Cars and Coffee

Kirksville, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 111 S Elson St, Kirksville, MO

Kirksville Cars & Coffee! Its that time again! ONLY 2 left for the year, so make sure your come on down and hang out! Get your free coffee and doughnut and pick up a shirt while we still have...

Learn More

Comments / 0

La Plata Bulletin

La Plata Bulletin

La Plata, MO
21
Followers
198
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With La Plata Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kirksville, MO
Local
Missouri Government
Kirksville, MO
Government
City
La Plata, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Acrobats#Doughnut#Mo 63501 Embark
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
EducationPosted by
The Hill

Judge blocks DeSantis from banning school mask mandates

School districts in Florida will be allowed to impose mask requirements after a district judge on Friday blocked an executive order from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) banning the mandates. Leon County Circuit Judge John Cooper ruled in favor of a group of parents who sued DeSantis over his executive...
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

US conducts military strike against ISIS-K planner

The United States military conducted a military strike against an ISIS-K planner in what appeared to be a retaliatory attack for a suicide bombing at Kabul’s airport that killed 13 U.S. service members and injured at least 100 Afghans. Capt. Bill Urban, a spokesman for U.S. Central Command, said in...
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

U.S. Gulf Coast braces for Hurricane Ida after Cuba takes hit

Aug 28 (Reuters) - Hurricane Ida intensified over warm Gulf of Mexico waters and took aim at the U.S. Gulf Coast on Saturday, prompting tens of thousands in Louisiana and offshore energy workers to flee to safety. Forecasters said it could make a U.S. landfall as an "extremely dangerous" Category...
Public HealthPosted by
NBC News

Delta variant doubles the risk of hospitalization, study confirms

People infected with the delta variant of the coronavirus have double the risk of hospitalization compared with earlier versions of the virus, according to a large study from England published Friday in The Lancet Infectious Diseases. The study confirms prior research that suggested the highly infectious variant could lead to...
Public SafetyCNN

What to know about ISIS-K, the terror group claiming responsibility for the Kabul airport attack

(CNN) — In the space of just a few years, an ISIS affiliate in Afghanistan has seized on the country's instability to become one of the region's most feared terror groups. ISIS-K has claimed responsibility for the deadly bombing attacks outside Kabul airport on Thursday, which targeted a frantic Western evacuation operation and killed 13 US troops and more than 90 Afghans. The group provided no evidence to support the claim but US officials have said it was likely behind the atrocity.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

US intel review inconclusive on COVID-19 origin

An intelligence community report released Friday was inconclusive as to whether COVID-19 originated in a lab or jumped from animals to humans naturally, though U.S. officials stated that it was not developed as a biological weapon. The report by the intelligence community (IC) said both the lab leak theory and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy