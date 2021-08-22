Coming soon: Crouse events

(CROUSE, NC) Crouse is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Crouse:

The Tipsy Cow Lincolnton, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 475 N Generals Blvd, Lincolnton, NC

The Tipsy Cow at The Tipsy Cow, 475 N Generals Blvd, Lincolnton, NC 28092, Lincolnton, United States on Fri Aug 27 2021 at 07:00 pm

Tiny Thompson's Cornhole Tournament for Trisomy Lincolnton, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 2667 East Main Street, Lincolnton, NC 28092

Tiny Thompson's Cornhole Tournament for Trisomy is a family organized event that will take place at Leo's in lincolnton. Details pictured.

Anne of Green Gables Performance Cherryville, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 301 W Academy St, Cherryville, NC

Anne of Green Gables Performance is on Facebook. To connect with Anne of Green Gables Performance, join Facebook today.

Copy of Wine 101 Lincolnton, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 03:30 PM

Address: 409 East Main Street, Lincolnton, NC 28092

This class is designed to teach the basics of grape varieties, how grapes are grown, how wine is made, and how it gets it's flavors.

Handlettering Class Lincolnton, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 2498 E Main St, Lincolnton, NC

join us for a handlettering class led by Lucy Parker--leave with essentials for continued practice, a swag bag, + enjoy sips, snacks, and in-store specials!