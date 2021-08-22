Events on the Humboldt calendar
(HUMBOLDT, KS) Live events are coming to Humboldt.
With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.
At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Humboldt:
Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 04:30 PM
Memorial Building P.O. Box 907 101 South Lincoln Chanute, KS 66720 Phone: 620-431-5200 Fax: 620-431-5209 Email the City of Chanute
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM
Cornhole Tournament to raise money in honor of Ron Moore Memorial Scholarship for High School Seniors in Allen County wishing to go into law enforcement careers. ***Event will be in Recreation...
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM
Address: 110 E Main St, Chanute, KS
Season:Summer Market Hours: May - September, 2021Tuesday, 5pm - 6:30pm Saturday, 9am - 11am Location:NE corner of Main Highland Streets
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM
Address: Uniontown, KS
EKTEC Rodeo in Uniontown, starting at 11am on the following dates: April 17th 24th May 8th 22nd June 19th 26th July 24th 31st August 7th, 21st, 28th September 25th October 9th 10th (Finals) Rain...
Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 11:30 AM
Address: 1406 W Main St, Chanute, KS
Weekly Racing at Sunshine Speedway gates open at 1pm hotlaps at 1:30pm racing at 2pm we will have concessions stand absolutely NO outside FOOD or Drinks allowed unless they are for personal...
