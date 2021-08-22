Cancel
Gila Bend, AZ

Live events on the horizon in Gila Bend

Gila Bend News Beat
 5 days ago

(GILA BEND, AZ) Live events are lining up on the Gila Bend calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Gila Bend:

AATM Way Out West Regional Conference

Buckeye, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 25555 W. Durango, Buckeye, AZ 85326

2nd Annual AZ Assoc. of Teachers of Mathematics (AATM) Regional Convention in Buckeye!

GriefShare Grief Recovery Support Group

Buckeye, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:30 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 20909 W Yuma Rd, Buckeye, AZ

Welcome to Desert Hills Baptist Church GriefShare Ministry! We meet Monday's at 6:30 pm. Refreshments provided. Sign up here or visit our website to register, or for more information ...

Storytime

Buckeye, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 03:15 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Address: 310 N 6th St, Buckeye, AZ

You and your toddler (ages 2-5) learn tips for building vocabulary through interactive stories, songs, and games. You will have time at the end to play and get to know other parents and toddlers.

Roaring 20's Wine Dinner

Buckeye, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 21067 W Main St, Buckeye, AZ

Join us for our speakeasy event, featuring wine from Francis Ford Coppola. We encourage all who attend to dress for the period.

Town of Ajo Coach Pitch Practice-Group A (Ages 7-10) - Ajo, AZ 2021

Ajo, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 07:30 PM

Description Town of Ajo Coach Pitch Practice-Group A (Ages 7-10) Practices are designed to cover basic fundamentals of Coach Pitch baseball. Players will participate in activities and learn...

