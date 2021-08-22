Willow calendar: What's coming up
(WILLOW, AK) Live events are coming to Willow.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Willow:
Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 PM
Address: 1201 E Bogard Rd, Wasilla, AK
Please join us for Divine Liturgy at 4:00 pm on the 2nd & 4th Sundays of each month in Wasilla. Blessed Romzha Mission is a Byzantine Catholic outreach to the Mat-Su Valley and we are delighted to...
Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 07:00 PM
Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 10:00 PM
Join us on 25 & 30 August at Black Birch Books for two very special musical events with Daniel Kosel. *Tickets sales are separate for each event.* General Admission Event, 25 August from 6pm-8pm ...
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:30 PM
Address: 960 S Check St, Wasilla, AK
Free classes!! What better way to spend this day?" Come try a class or classes with us on and sweat out the winter blues. We'll also have great deals on all our retail items, intro packs...
Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM
Address: 535 W Parks Hwy, Wasilla, AK
Your young artist will not want to miss this semester long art course! Join us at the studio Tuesdays starting August 31st from 3 PM - 5 PM for 16 sessions. Course ends on December 14th. During...
Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:15 PM
Address: 600 E Railroad Ave, Wasilla, AK
Join Mat Su Central on a fun field trip to the Eagle River Nature Center and learn All About Glaciers! Let’s take a look at how glaciers carved our valley, which explorer Mendenhall called “Little...
