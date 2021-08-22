Cancel
Inglis, FL

Live events coming up in Inglis

Inglis Bulletin
(INGLIS, FL) Live events are lining up on the Inglis calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Inglis:

August Monthly Spring Dive - Rainbow River

Dunnellon, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

On August 28th at 9:00am please join us for a one-tank dive at Rainbow River. The cost of this trip is $40 which includes: parking, park admission, boat trip and one tank. Weights are available...

Fall Craft Class

Dunnellon, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 07:30 AM

Fall Craft Class at Dunnellon, Florida, United States on Sun Aug 29 2021 at 10:30 am

Awesome Con — Michael Kulick Artworks

Citrus Springs, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Walter E. Washington Convention Center 801 Mount Vernon Place NW, Washington, DC 20001 More information can be found at: https://awesome-con.com/

Houston Keen Music

Dunnellon, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 19330 SW 83rd Place Rd, Dunnellon, FL

HOUSTON KEEN: Dunnellon, FL // River Run at Rainbow Springs Country Club at River Run at Rainbow Springs Club, 19330 SW 83rd Place Rd, Dunnellon, United States on Fri Aug 27 2021 at 05:00 pm to...

Jellyfish

Crystal River, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 1801 NW US-19 #151, Crystal River, FL

Jellyfish Hosted By Paint the Town Citrus. Event starts at Thu Aug 26 2021 at 12:00 pm and happening at Crystal River., Join us for an afternoon of fun! This evening we will be learning how to...

